The Ukrainian Army has acquired the latest armored vehicles from Rheinmetall, which are capable of shooting down enemy Shahed drones with programmable munitions.

The Ukrainian Army has received its first five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles manufactured by the German company Rheinmetall. They were handed over to the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 18th Army Corps released the first videos featuring the new equipment. The military was most impressed by the automated weapon system with programmable ammunition that can be used against Russian drones, particularly the Shahed, according to Digi24.

The vehicles arrived brand-new, with no prior combat use. “The vehicles came from Germany, straight from the factory. Some had only 25 kilometers on the odometer. They had never been used. These are our first vehicles of this type,” said one of the soldiers.

Before the delivery, the crews underwent about a month and a half of training in Germany. The program covered driving, shooting, and night operations.

A cloud of debris instead of a direct hit

The Ukrainian version of the Lynx features a two-seat Lance turret with a 30-mm automatic cannon and a 12.7-mm machine gun in a remotely controlled module. The cannon fires AHEAD programmable rounds, which release a cloud of debris in front of the target, making them suitable for taking down low-flying drones. The effective firing range is about 3 km, according to The War Zone.

In a video released by the brigade, soldiers demonstrated how the vehicle will carry out anti-drone missions. “The heart of the vehicle, so to speak, is the main computer. It runs a program that determines at what distance from the target—target after target—the projectile will detonate,” said one of the soldiers.

At the same time, the publication notes that the Lynx lacks visible radar. To detect aerial targets, the vehicle will likely have to rely on passive sensors with limited capabilities, data from external systems, and visual observation by the crew. Therefore, it is not a full-fledged air defense system. In addition to countering drones, the brigade will use the Lynx to transport infantry and engage Russian troops and light armored vehicles. The vehicle has a crew of three and can carry up to eight paratroopers.

Subsequent batches may be manufactured in Ukraine

The contract for the first batch was signed in December 2025. The order is worth several tens of millions of euros and is funded by the German government. The decision to select the Lynx KF41 was made following extensive testing, and the vehicles were configured specifically for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The next step is expected to be the procurement of new batches, including those manufactured in Ukraine, according to a Rheinmetall press release.

Armin Papperger, the group’s CEO, called the deal a breakthrough for the company. “This order is a fundamental success that underscores our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine,” he said.