Most particles are generated inside the home, rather than coming in from outside. Researchers explained what items turn an apartment into a dust trap and why this is dangerous.

Between 60 and 70 percent of household dust is generated inside the home, and only 30–40 percent comes from outside. This estimate is cited in the University of Georgia’s guide to environmental hygiene, according to Dívány.

According to a scientific review in the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) database, household dust is a complex mixture. It consists mainly of microscopic fibers from clothing, bedding, curtains, and upholstery, as well as dead skin cells from humans and animals, hair, and fur. When combined with particles from outside, they form those familiar gray clumps. Carpets and thick curtains trap dust and release it back into the air with every step or every time a window is opened.

Why Shelves Turn Gray So Quickly

Cleaning experts Alicia Sokolowski, Katie Kohun, and Marla Mok, in an article for Martha Stewart, point out several common mistakes. High humidity helps particles stick to surfaces and promotes the proliferation of dust mites, so the optimal indoor humidity level is 40–50%. Dust under the bed, behind the sofa, on chandeliers, and on fans is blown back into the room with every movement of air, so these areas should be cleaned at least once a month.

Regular vacuum cleaners pick up large debris but blow the finest dust back out along with the airflow. A HEPA filter, on the other hand, traps 99.97% of fine particles. According to measurements by the University of Georgia, nearly 85% of outdoor dirt settles within the first four steps from the front door, so doormats and the habit of taking off your shoes immediately upon entering significantly reduce the amount of dust.

Dust That Holds onto Old Toxins

Researchers are drawing attention to the impact of dust on health. Estimates of its origin vary: Paloma Bimmer of the University of Arizona concluded in one of her studies that only one-third of dust comes from indoor inorganic sources, while two-thirds consists of soil and outdoor air carried indoors. According to Andrea Ferro of Clarkson University, the finest particles can enter the lungs. Without cleaning, dust and the chemicals it contains can remain in the home for years, NPR reports.

“We find substances such as the pesticide DDT in many floor dust samples. We banned it decades ago, but it’s still there,” Ferro emphasizes.

Dust enters the body not only through the air but also through the mouth, especially in young children, who constantly put their hands and toys in their mouths. Heather Stapleton of Duke University studies a flame retardant that has been banned from children’s pajamas due to its potential toxicity. It is still used in furniture and foam, from which it enters household dust.

“Our understanding of how much dust a person is exposed to is very limited,” Stapleton acknowledges.