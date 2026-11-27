A NASA photo has gone viral again, but behind the illusion of "plants" lies a complex geological process related to the sublimation of dry ice.

An image of Mars’ northern polar dunes, taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter back in 2008, has once again attracted attention: it appears to show groups of trees rising toward the sky on the crests of the ice dunes. In reality, there are no plants on the planet. The dark streaks are formed by sand moving down the slopes during the seasonal evaporation of carbon dioxide ice, according to HVG.

The illusion is created by the angle of the shot: if you flip the image upside down, the “trunks” and “branches” reveal what they really are. It is dark soil from deep within the dune, pushed to the surface by the sublimation of ice and then sliding down the slope.

Dry ice instead of snow

Just like on Earth, the seasons change on Mars, but the processes involved in these changes are completely different. In winter, it is not water but carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that freezes, and the polar regions are covered by a layer of dry ice. In spring, it does not melt but immediately turns into gas.

The Sun warms Mars much less than it does Earth, but even that is enough for the ice cover to crack. Light passes through the transparent ice and first heats its lower layer, so the gas escaping outward carries the lower layer of soil with it. By summer, the ice disappears along with the ridges, and the winds smooth out the sandy slopes. Thanks to this cycle, the dunes can shift by several meters per year.

The HiRISE team describes the same mechanism in other images: a stream of gas from beneath the ice carries sand through cracks to the surface and then down the leeward slope of the dune, leaving dark streaks, HiRISE notes.

A Planet Not Frozen in the Past

Over three Martian years of observations—equivalent to six Earth years—researchers have documented a whole sequence of springtime changes. These include gas emissions mixed with sand, polygonal cracking of the ice, sand slides down the dune slopes, and dark sand fans on the ice surface. The results were published in three articles in the journal *Icarus*, according to NASA’s JPL.

For scientists, these observations challenge the long-held view of the Red Planet as a world where all significant activity ended long ago.

“This is an extremely dynamic process. We had an old paradigm that all activity on Mars took place billions of years ago. Thanks to the ability to track changes using the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, one of the new paradigms is that many active processes are taking place on Mars today,” emphasizes Candice Hansen of the Institute for Planetary Sciences in Tucson.

It’s not easy to capture such phenomena, as they pass very quickly, warns Hanna Portyankina of the University of Bern. According to her, only now are scientists beginning to see the bigger picture: both hemispheres of Mars tell similar stories.