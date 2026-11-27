Researchers from the University of Cantabria found that the decisive factor was the population size of Homo sapiens and their capacity for close social interaction.

The expansion of modern humans, rather than climate change, may have been the main cause of the Neanderthals' disappearance from Europe. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the University of Cantabria in Spain, who published their work in the journal Science Advances, according to Qubit.

The scientists created a computer model of Europe for the period between 55,000 and 27,000 years ago. Based on climate data and animal population estimates from that time, they assessed how much food was available in each region and how many people it could support. They then ran thousands of simulations to compare the fate of Neanderthals with and without the presence of Homo sapiens.

Climate change alone was rarely fatal. Deteriorating conditions reduced food supplies, and groups of Neanderthals disappeared from certain areas; however, in 98% of the simulations, they survived as long as the population of modern humans remained low. The risk of extinction rose sharply as the Homo sapiens population grew and spread across the continent in new waves.

Connections between communities were crucial

According to the model, communities that lived close to one another and remained mobile survived longer. Isolated groups scattered across a large area disappeared more quickly. Modern humans not only competed with Neanderthals for food but also occupied lands that the Neanderthals could have repopulated.

According to the authors, Homo sapiens did not need superior intelligence or better technologies to achieve this. Greater population size and closer contact between groups were sufficient.

Assimilation Rather Than Extinction

The debate over the causes of the Neanderthals’ extinction has been ongoing for decades. The two human species interbred across vast territories, and several percent of the genes of modern humans living outside Africa are of Neanderthal origin. Therefore, some scientists believe it is more accurate to speak of assimilation rather than extinction.

This theory is supported by geneticists at Princeton University led by Joshua Aykie. His team identified at least three waves of interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans: 200,000–250,000, 100,000–120,000, and 50,000–60,000 years ago. The researchers also revised their estimate of the effective population size of Neanderthals: approximately 2,400 reproductive individuals, rather than 3,400, according to Princeton University.

“Neanderthals teetered on the brink of extinction, likely for a very long time. If their population size were reduced by 10 or 20 percent—which is precisely what our estimates show—that would be a significant decline for a population that was already at risk. Modern humans were, in essence, like waves crashing against the beach, slowly but steadily eroding it,” Eiki emphasizes.

The coexistence of the two species may have been prolonged and nonlinear. In the Mandren Cave in the Rhône Valley in France, scientists found a baby tooth from a Homo sapiens child dating back about 54,000 years. Layers containing this find alternate with Neanderthal layers, according to the Natural History Museum in London.

“We often thought that the arrival of modern humans in Europe led to the relatively rapid extinction of Neanderthals, but this new evidence suggests that both the arrival of modern humans in Europe and the disappearance of Neanderthals were much more complex processes,” notes Professor Chris Stringer.