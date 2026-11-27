One of the best-preserved latrine systems was discovered in the home of a wealthy Roman family, which will allow scientists to study the actual diet of the city's residents.

Archaeologists in Pompeii have recovered a quarter of a metric ton of human excrement, approximately two thousand years old, from an ancient lavatory. The discovery was made at the Casa della Regina Carolina, the home of a wealthy Roman family, where researchers uncovered one of the earliest fully preserved latrine systems. Slate reported on the find.

The work was led by archaeologist and National Geographic researcher Katie Barrett. The latrine was a closed system with no connection to the city’s sewer system, so it remained untouched since the eruption of Vesuvius. The house’s toilets were connected by tunnels to two cesspools. According to Gemma Jansen, an expert on Roman toilets, they were emptied approximately once per generation. According to the researchers, the recovered material will be enough for decades of research.

The team had been searching for the latrine since 2025 in one of two small cubicles next to the kitchen. When a cavity was discovered beneath one of them, all the researchers gathered around it.

“We were more excited than we could have imagined at the thought of finding someone else’s excrement,” Barrett says.

What the Wealthy Pompeians Actually Ate

The Roman latrines near the kitchen also served as trash pits. In addition to feces, archaeologists unearthed a goat’s skull, a pig’s jawbone, fish bones, eight glass vials that had held perfume or oil, and a seal box. Jessica Feito, Pompeii’s chief archaeobotanist, has already identified seeds from figs, grapes, and other fruits.

The frescoes of Pompeii depict flatbreads, fruits, game, and seafood, but they do not necessarily reflect the actual diet of the inhabitants.

“We can look at the paintings and see what people imagined on their tables or offered to guests, but now we can compare these desires with reality,” Barrett notes.

Analysis of DNA and plant remains should shed light on the diet, environment, and agricultural practices of the city’s inhabitants. Since the materials were preserved through mineralization rather than charring, researchers hope to identify plants that did not survive on the surface. Next season, the team plans to excavate a more modest neighboring house that shared a latrine system to compare the diets and health of different households.

The excavations are part of a Cornell University project that studies the connection between the material culture of Roman households, social behavior, and historical change. Researchers are combining modern fieldwork methods with a re-examination of data from earlier excavations that were conducted without proper documentation, according to Cornell University.

Why the Romans Did Without a Sewer System

An isolated latrine was typical in Pompeii. According to archaeologist Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrov, despite the city’s sewer system, almost no private or public restroom in the city was connected to it. Cesspools were often located right in the kitchens, and the waste was sold to farmers as fertilizer or used in home gardens. The researcher believes one reason for not connecting to the system was the lack of check valves in the sewer pipes, as animals could have crawled into the house through them, according to The Conversation.