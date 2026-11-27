The low-cost airline has shortened the time frame for random seat assignments to encourage customers to purchase paid seats on flights more often.

Ryanair now assigns seats on the plane to passengers who have not paid extra to select a seat just three hours before departure. Previously, seats were assigned during online check-in, that is, up to 24 hours before the flight. The company is thus increasing pressure on customers to select and pay for a seat immediately when purchasing a ticket, according to e15.

Until now, passengers dissatisfied with their assigned seat had enough time to purchase a different one. Ryanair assigns seats automatically, but in such a way that people traveling together are not seated next to each other unless they pay extra. Seat selection costs from 3 euros for a standard seat to 42 euros for the most expensive seats in the front or with extra legroom. This surcharge can exceed the cost of the ticket itself.

The new rules went into effect at the end of October without any prior announcement. On social media, passengers are complaining that the low-cost carrier is once again tweaking the rules to boost profits. One of Ryanair’s regular customers said he always chose random seat assignment, since the only undesirable seat is the middle one—and if he ended up with it, he could pay extra for a better seat through the app. Now that option is gone. “Arriving at the airport without a seat is a nerve-wracking feeling,” he told The Irish Times.

“Obviously, it doesn’t matter where you sit.”

The airline insists that the new policy was introduced in the interest of customers who want to choose a specific seat and have more time to do so.

“This summer, we received a number of complaints that passengers were unable to reserve their preferred seat on the day of travel because it had already been accidentally designated as a free seat 24 hours before departure,” according to a Ryanair statement cited by RTÉ.

The company added that the timing of free seat assignments is always determined by the airline itself, and the corresponding rule update coincided with the transition to the winter schedule. “Passengers who choose a free random seat are clearly not concerned about where they will sit, and their digital boarding pass is automatically updated three to four hours before departure—well before they arrive at the airport or head to the boarding gate,” Ryanair emphasized.

Not the only change this month

In November, the low-cost carrier also changed its check-in rules. Starting November 3, free online check-in opens 72 hours before departure, and for passengers with a paid seat, 60 days in advance. As before, check-in must be completed no later than two hours before the flight; check-in at the airport costs 55 euros. Check-in and baggage drop-off counters now close 60 minutes before departure, 20 minutes earlier than before.

The practice of seating passengers who have not paid extra has drawn criticism in the past. An investigation by a British consumer protection organization found that only 46% of such Ryanair customers were seated next to their travel companions, while at other popular airlines, this figure ranged from 73% to 85% or higher. Ryanair acknowledged at the time that it does not assign window and aisle seats to passengers through random seating because people are more willing to pay for them, according to Which?.