For the filming of the third installment of the epic, Denis Villeneuve chose unique locations in Iceland, the UAE, and Hungary, where no film crew had ever worked before.

The final installment of Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy, *Dune: Part Three*, was filmed on the black beaches of Iceland, in the Liwa Desert near Al Ain in the UAE, in studios in Budapest, and on the Norwegian coast. Production designer Patrice Vermette, location manager Duncan Brodfoot, and cinematographer Linus Sandgren shared how the film’s worlds were created, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The film begins with the Fremen landing on Enfeil, a swampy planet where the desert warriors are stunned by the rain. The scene in which they run across black sand toward the sea after a battle was filmed at Ingólfshöfði Cape in Iceland. This is a nature reserve where no film crew had ever worked before. The team had considered the Canary Islands as a backup option.

The location was chosen to match a specific vision set by the director. “Denny always envisioned a black surface stretching endlessly, extremely flat, with low clouds and a strip of light where only the sun breaks through the horizon,” Vermet explained.

Arrakis, as in the previous films, was portrayed by the Liwa Desert: it was “pieced together” from 20 different locations. Temperatures there reached nearly 49 °C. According to Brodfoot, Villeneuve and Vermette always sought out locations that hadn’t yet been filmed, so this time the crew ventured deeper into the desert than they had during the production of the second installment.

Some of the scenes were shot on the Jebel Hafit plateau near Al-Ain. There, they set up Aliya Atreides’ “Golgotha,” where Paul’s sister crucifies the traitors. The large-scale battle at Enfeil was largely filmed in Budapest. For this scene, they erected an LED screen approximately 20 meters high and over 140 meters long. According to Vermet, a wall like this had never been built before.

600 people and 31 days of filming

Filming in the emirate of Abu Dhabi lasted 31 days, two of which were spent in Al Ain. More than 600 UAE residents were involved in the production: 206 members of the local film crew, including 12 stunt performers, 336 contractors, 38 extras, and six interns. The film will be released outside North America on December 16 and in the U.S. and Canada on December 18, 2026, according to the Abu Dhabi Creative Media Authority.

The film is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized power in the Imperium. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem.

“Reality Is Unmatched”

In total, the third installment was filmed over nearly 100 days across three countries. It was so hot in the desert that the director had to schedule a lunch break for the crew. However, Vilneuve made on-location filming a key condition when he agreed to adapt “Dune” for the screen, according to GQ.

“I feel that all these shots we’ve filmed—this realism—couldn’t be achieved any other way. And you won’t feel the power of the desert unless you’re there. You can sometimes get away with faking a few shots. But overall, reality is unbeatable,” the director emphasizes.