Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly presented Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a plan that calls for ceding the Donetsk region in exchange for joining the Alliance.

Donald Trump’s envoys, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, reportedly offered Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia, according to The Independent.

According to the publication, Kushner personally presented this idea to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials in an effort to break the deadlock in peace talks. Kyiv insists it will not cede its eastern territories, even though membership in the Alliance could serve as a key guarantee of protection against further Russian aggression.

The proposal came amid tensions between Washington and its European allies following Trump’s meeting with Putin at the APEC summit in China. Trump allegedly called on European leaders, including British Prime Minister Andy Bernam, to cut funding to Ukraine, though U.S. officials deny this.

The focus is primarily on the Donetsk region: the U.S. has asked Kyiv whether it is prepared to cede the region to Russia in exchange for NATO membership. Ukraine still controls a number of major cities there, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Zelenskyy asserts that no concrete proposal has been made yet. He cannot make such a decision “on his own” and will discuss it publicly only after the plan has been approved by the U.S. and NATO countries. Any agreement, he says, would not involve recognizing the occupation, according to DW.

According to the president, the U.S. side is discussing guarantees similar to Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, but without U.S. troops in Ukraine. At the same time, Washington is talking about bilateral guarantees similar to those in place for Israel. The Kremlin declined to comment on the details.

“We maintain the position that, in the interests of the peace process, it is inappropriate to disclose details of the negotiations between us and the Americans,” said Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

A Trap Instead of Guarantees

Ukrainian experts doubt that the U.S. alone is capable of securing such an exchange. Oleksandr Kraiev of the “Ukrainian Prism” think tank points out that at least half of NATO member states have reservations about Ukraine’s accession.

“We’ll simply end up with a second Budapest Memorandum, just under a different name,” Kraev warns.

Oleksandr Khara of the Center for Defense Strategies opposes a referendum on ceding the Donetsk region, as such a concession would violate the Constitution and undermine the international order, in which borders cannot be redrawn by force. He is convinced that regardless of the outcome of the vote, such a decision would set a “very dangerous precedent.” According to an October poll by KIIS, 61% of Ukrainians categorically reject the withdrawal of troops from the government-controlled part of Donbas, even in exchange for security guarantees, while 35% would reluctantly agree to such a deal.

Serhiy Solodkyi of the “New Europe” Center points to a German-style alternative: NATO membership within recognized borders, with protection limited to territories under Kyiv’s control, without relinquishing the rest of the territory.

“This is a trap that Russia and American negotiators are trying to lure the Ukrainian side into,” Solodky emphasizes.