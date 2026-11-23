Harry Blodgett went missing during a trip to Samoa, but he was rescued by an old radio beacon that had been left behind by the sailboat's previous owner.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft spotted the sailboat Willow Wind 460 miles off the coast of San Diego. On board were 86-year-old sailor Harry Blodgett and his dog Sasha, who had spent about two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean without communication. Both were rescued and brought ashore, according to Futura Sciences.

The man had set out from Astoria, Oregon, bound for Pago Pago in American Samoa. Contact with him was lost on August 20, but rescuers did not learn of his disappearance until October 24. Three days later, they received a distress beacon signal from the vessel. C-27 Spartan and HC-130 Hercules aircraft were deployed for the search, and the Robert Ward patrol boat was dispatched.

The merchant ship Grand Orion was the first to reach the sailboat. Due to high waves, the transfer had to be postponed, and only later did the crew bring the man and his dog on board. The next morning, a Coast Guard helicopter picked them up approximately 170 miles west of Ventura and transported them to San Diego, where the sailor was hospitalized. The sailboat, with damaged sails, was left drifting in the ocean.

A Beacon from the Previous Owner

A concerned friend alerted the Coast Guard to the lack of communication from Blodgett. He knew only that the voyage was supposed to last about 45 days and had no details about the route, according to People.

A radio beacon—which Blodgett had received along with the boat from the previous owner—played a crucial role, said operation coordinator Commander Jason Nguyen.

“It was still working, and for some reason it went off; we received a signal and were able to locate him,” Nguyen said.

At night, the plane’s crew spotted the vessel but could not confirm that it was the Willow Wind. The pilots flew very low several times to wake the people on board, but no one came out onto the deck. As fuel was running low, the crew contacted the Grand Orion, which was about 60 miles away from the sailboat.

“Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams”

Blodgett himself, speaking from his hospital bed, said he lost his sails about two weeks after setting sail, and his fuel had run out even earlier. He didn’t turn on the emergency beacon for a long time because he didn’t consider his situation to be dangerous. This is reported by The New York Times, whose article was reprinted by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

“I wasn’t afraid at all. The boat handled it perfectly,” the sailor assures us.

Blodgett plans to buy another boat and still make it to Samoa, but this time he’ll avoid the hurricane season.

“This voyage across the Pacific Ocean was the last item on my bucket list. You shouldn’t give up on your dreams or goals,” he emphasizes.

The Coast Guard warns that there is no safe time for a solo voyage over such a distance. “It’s extremely difficult to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, let alone find someone alive,” Nguyen emphasizes.