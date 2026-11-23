A Levada Center poll showed that most Russian citizens blame the U.S. and NATO, and support for the war increases if peace requires the return of territories.

More than 90% of Russians do not believe that their country is responsible for the casualties and destruction in Ukraine. At the same time, the percentage of those who believe Russia’s course of action is correct has dropped to 60%. Support for a hypothetical decision to end the war plummets if it involves the return of occupied territories, reports Ziare.com, citing The Moscow Times.

These findings were presented by Alexei Levinson, head of the sociocultural research department at the Levada Center, at the conference “The Country and the World: Russian Realities in 2026.”

Respondents were asked who should be held responsible for the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine. 65% named the U.S. and NATO, 11% pointed to Ukraine, and only 6% placed the blame on Russia. Thus, 94% of those surveyed do not hold the Russian state responsible.

The majority also rejects the idea that ordinary citizens bear personal responsibility for the war. Only 11% of respondents feel such responsibility, another 25% feel it to some extent, and 57% deny it. Levinson cited an assessment by Lev Gudkov, director of the Levada Center, who called this attitude a “moral catastrophe.” However, according to the survey, feelings of responsibility and remorse have not completely disappeared in Russian society.

Confidence in the country’s course is waning

In September 2021, 48% of respondents believed Russia was on the right path. In September 2022 and 2023, this figure rose to 60–62%, and in 2024–2025, it reached 69–70%. Currently, it has fallen back to 60%.

Peace, yes; return of territories, no

Sociologists also examined Russians’ reactions to a scenario in which Vladimir Putin would decide to end hostilities. Among young people, 85–88% would support such a decision. Among women over 65, support stands at 86%, while among men of the same age, it is 52%.

The picture changes significantly when the return of the occupied Ukrainian territories becomes a condition for a ceasefire. In that case, support among young people drops to 43–50%, and among people over 65—to 25–30%.

According to Levinson, the refusal to return the seized territories has not only a political but also a symbolic dimension. For many Russians, such a step would mean acknowledging the country’s defeat and that it ended up on the wrong side. That is precisely why, according to the sociologist, a significant portion of Russian society considers the continuation of hostilities more acceptable than the return of the occupied territories.