The U.S. president called the Kremlin leader a “friend” on the sidelines of the APEC summit and compared today’s leaders to the participants of the historic 1945 conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a photo on the social media platform Truth Social showing him greeting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and captioned it with two words: “My friend.” The photo was taken on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, also shared the photo, according to Gazeta.pl.

Among the other images published is a photo with Chinese leader Xi Jinping captioned “Friends,” as well as a collage: a picture of Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill from the Tehran Conference alongside a photo of Trump, Putin, and Xi. It was captioned “Superpowers. 1945, 2026.” The Tehran Conference actually took place in 1943, so the creators of the collage likely meant the 1945 Yalta Conference, which shaped the postwar order in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that Putin had failed to implement the “Yalta 2.0” plan.

On Friday, Trump dodged a question about whether he considers Putin a friend of America. Instead, he noted that he has dealt with the Kremlin leader for a long time and that Putin was “very nice” during the scandal over ties between Trump’s inner circle and Russia.

“I consider him a person with whom I have a very good relationship—and I mean really very good. He has a lot of nuclear weapons. He has the second-largest nuclear arsenal after us,” Trump said.

“He’s going through a tough time right now because he’s waging a war that was supposed to last one day but has been going on for five years now, and many people are dying,” the U.S. president added, criticizing the “stupid people” who view his relationship with Putin negatively.

Zelenskyy noted on CNN that Trump decides for himself how to address Putin, but for Ukrainians, the Kremlin leader is an “enemy.” “I think, first and foremost, to people around the world, he is a murderer, because he kills every day and every night,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Intelligence Agencies Side with the President

On Sunday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton defended Trump’s remarks on ABC—remarks that Democrats had called a betrayal of American values, according to PBS.

“In that context—in the context of that conversation—using the word ‘friend’ is entirely appropriate,” Clayton said.

On CNN, he called Trump’s meeting with the leaders of other major nuclear powers “historic.” “In this context, whatever words the president chooses to use, I have complete confidence in him,” the intelligence chief said.

At the same time, like Trump, Clayton refused to call Putin a friend of the U.S., citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “He is not a friend of America in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” he emphasized.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the summit a “historic disgrace” for the U.S. “America would have been much better off if Trump had simply stayed home,” he said.