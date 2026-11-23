Defense Minister Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz is calling for additional AWACS and F-35 aircraft following Moscow's deliberate provocation during the Alliance's exercises.

On November 20, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz appealed to NATO allies to strengthen the country’s air defense after two Russian missiles and a jet drone struck Polish territory, according to United24 Media.

Warsaw is asking its partners, first and foremost, for AWACS long-range radar detection aircraft and F-35 fighter jets. According to the minister, German Eurofighters will also arrive in Poland next year. An X-101 cruise missile struck the village of Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship, another missile hit Rudnik nad Sanem, and a drone struck Molodychi. No one was injured, and critical infrastructure was not damaged.

Separately, Kosiniak-Kamysz announced an official request to the alliance’s leadership regarding the expansion of operations on the eastern flank.

“I will appeal to the North Atlantic Alliance, specifically to the NATO Secretary General, with a request to allocate additional forces and resources within the framework of the Eastern Sentry mission. We need even greater support,” Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

A Calculated Provocation

Polish authorities called the incident a deliberate provocation by Moscow. The objects flew over the area just as Poland was hosting military exercises involving Ukraine’s allies from the “Coalition of the Willing,” Reuters reports.

“These exercises, along with the presence of the defense ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states, as well as eight chiefs of staff—including those of our key allies—indicate that the timing of these events is no coincidence,” Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there is no doubt about the Russian origin of the objects and announced that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would visit Warsaw on Saturday. Rutte himself called the incident “clearly dangerous” and assured Poland of the Alliance’s solidarity.

Without invoking Article 4

The missiles and drone landed in Poland during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, which involved more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles. One of the missiles landed approximately 35 km from the training site. Poland did not initiate consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty but instead is counting on an expansion of the existing Eastern Sentry mission. Geopolitical expert Harry Nedelku believes that Article 4 “loses its value if it is constantly invoked,” reports The Business Standard.

NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission in September 2025 in response to massive violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones. It aims to strengthen the Alliance’s presence on its eastern flank and combines traditional capabilities with new technologies, particularly to counter drones, according to the NATO website.