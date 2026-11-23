In April, the planet's gravity captured an asteroid with a diameter of up to three meters, which will leave Earth's orbit as early as December.

Earth currently has a second, temporary satellite: in April, the planet’s gravity captured a tiny asteroid about 2 meters in diameter. The “mini-moon” will remain in Earth’s orbit until early December, after which it is expected to leave Earth’s gravitational influence and continue its journey around the Sun, according to CNN.

The object is so small and faint that it took astronomers several weeks to confirm that it was not a spent satellite or a fragment of one. In late October, the Minor Planet Center of the International Astronomical Union assigned it the designation 2026 QQ8. The term “mini-moon” is not official; it has previously been used, in particular, for the asteroids 2006 RH120 and 2020 CD3, which orbited Earth for about one year and three years, respectively.

Such visitors to our planet are not uncommon, although they are rarely detected, according to Matthew Payne, director of the Minor Planet Center.

“On average, there’s probably one out there at any given moment. They stick around for a few weeks or months. Sometimes there aren’t any, sometimes there are several,” Payne notes.

According to him, most of these objects are very small, too far away, and moving too fast for modern survey programs to detect them. There is no risk of 2026 QQ8 colliding with Earth: even if it entered the atmosphere, it would safely burn up. “At best, you’d see a bright meteor in the sky and hear a slight rumble,” the scientist emphasizes.

The asteroid is not on the list of high-risk objects, and its diameter is estimated at 1.4–3 meters. According to calculations, on December 13, it will pass about 1.35 million km from the center of Earth, according to data from the European Space Agency.

A natural object, not space debris

The object was discovered in August by Hungarian astronomer Kristian Sarnecki, the scientific coordinator of the Konkoj Observatory, who tentatively named the discovery Sar2901.

“At the time of its discovery, it looked just like the nearly four hundred other near-Earth asteroids I’ve found. Its unique nature only became apparent later, after precise orbital calculations,” said Szarnecki.

At first, scientists were divided on whether the object was natural or artificial. The definitive answer came from observing how solar radiation affected the object’s motion over the course of several weeks. Thanks to the Lowell Discovery Telescope in Arizona and the University of Hawaii’s 2.2-meter telescope on Mauna Kea, 2026 QQ8 was identified as a natural asteroid.

The exact origin of the rock is still being investigated, but most near-Earth objects come from the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. As Payne notes, if such an asteroid approaches Earth at a low speed, it can gradually fall under the gravitational influence of the planet and the Moon, deviate from its original orbit, and begin to orbit Earth.