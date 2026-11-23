A clogged drainage channel can cause puddles and unpleasant odors, but cleaning it with metal objects is strictly prohibited.

A small hole in the back wall of the refrigerator, usually above the vegetable drawers, drains melt water from the interior. If it becomes clogged, puddles and an unpleasant odor will form under the drawers, and water may leak onto the floor. The Polish website trojmiasto.pl explains how to safely maintain this component.

The hole is part of the automatic defrosting system. Moisture from the air condenses on the cold back wall, temporarily freezes, and then melts. The water then flows through a channel into the drain and into a container at the back of the appliance, where it evaporates due to the heat from the refrigeration circuit. You don’t need to empty this container in a properly functioning refrigerator.

Due to its small diameter, the opening easily becomes clogged with crumbs, food scraps, and residue. Signs of a clog include water under the drawers or on the bottom shelf, excessive moisture at the bottom of the compartment, an odor, or water leaking out when the door is opened. Similar symptoms may also be caused by worn-out door seals, a door that doesn’t close properly, or a malfunctioning defrost system.

A plastic scraper instead of a needle

Before cleaning, unplug the refrigerator and remove all food and drawers. Remove visible dirt with a damp cloth or cotton swab, and carefully, without applying force, clean the opening of the drain channel using a special brush from the kit or a soft plastic tool recommended by the manufacturer. You may pour a small amount of water into the opening only if the instructions for that specific model allow it.

Do not use needles, nails, wire, or other metal objects: they can damage the drain. Also, do not pour drain cleaners, boiling water, or large amounts of water into the opening. Harsh chemicals can damage parts, and improper cleaning will only make the situation worse.

The frequency of maintenance depends on the refrigerator’s design. For example, Electrolux recommends cleaning the drain channel once every three months for certain models. To prevent dirt from entering the drain, do not place food items against the back wall; store them in containers and regularly remove food scraps from the shelves.

No Drain Hole: It’s Not a Malfunction

Not all refrigerators have a visible drain hole. In many newer models, particularly those with the No Frost system, the drainage components are hidden behind panels. It’s not recommended to remove these panels on your own; it’s best to consult the user manual.

If water continues to accumulate after cleaning, the cause may be a deeper blockage, a frozen drain channel, a door that doesn’t seal properly, incorrect installation of the appliance, or a malfunction in the defrost system. In this case, you should contact a home appliance repair service rather than trying to forcefully clear the drain.