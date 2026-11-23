A British man is building an underground complex with tunnels and secret entrances, inspired by the movie *The Great Escape*.

Dave Billings, a 45-year-old engineer from the British county of Derbyshire, bought a Boeing 737 fuselage on Facebook for 4,000 pounds and buried it in his backyard. The former Bmibaby low-cost airline plane was lowered into a 14-foot-deep (over 4-meter-deep) pit near his home in the village of Hilton. It will become part of an underground complex featuring tunnels, hidden rooms, and secret entrances, conceived after being inspired by the movie *The Great Escape*, according to *The Times of India*.

At least 50,000 pounds have already been spent on the project. Billings estimates that another 13,000 will be needed to completely fill in and secure the plane: 8,000 for concrete, 3,000 for rebar, and 2,000 for insulation. The fuselage will be covered with concrete and soil, so its upper part will be approximately 75 cm underground.

They plan to run electricity and water from their own well into the interior, install solar panels, and set up a separate ventilation system. The original onboard toilet will be converted into a work restroom connected to a septic tank. Another entrance will be created via an elevator shaft disguised as a classic red telephone booth.

Parties now, a shelter just in case

The owner also views the structure as a shelter for his family in the event of a major conflict. Supplies of food, beverages, beer, and kegs should allow them to live self-sufficiently for three to six months.

“First and foremost, it’s entertainment and a place where we can throw parties and relax, but it can be converted into a fallout shelter,” Billings emphasizes.

He is convinced that for now he is building the bunker for fun and will only speed up the work if circumstances change. However, he says, it’s unlikely anyone would bomb the Derbyshire valleys.

The idea to buy the plane came from his eight-year-old son, Oliver, who is fascinated by aviation. His wife, Beth, was initially skeptical about the purchase. “Beth really wondered why I was spending money on an old plane and called it junk, but now she’s gradually getting used to it,” the engineer notes.

Billings hopes to finish construction by February—a deadline his wife set for their tenth wedding anniversary. He also plans to obtain retroactive building permits. He’s documenting the progress on his YouTube channel, Tornado Dave.

A Plane with a History

The buried Boeing 737-500, with tail number G-BVKB, was built in 1993. It flew for British Midland, and later for Bmibaby, carrying passengers from East Midlands Airport to Alicante, Faro, and Málaga. In 2009, the plane was named “Pudsey Baby” in honor of the BBC Children in Need charity marathon. It last landed in 2013 at Brantingthorpe Airfield, where it was later scrapped. Bmibaby itself ceased operations in 2012 due to significant losses. Billings wants to preserve the galley and restroom in the tail section and expose the aluminum frame beneath the plastic skin, according to the BBC.