Nordic Air Defense's new system is capable of engaging targets without using scarce Patriot missiles, and tests are planned to be conducted directly on the battlefield in Ukraine.

On November 20, the Swedish defense startup Nordic Air Defense officially unveiled the K200 autonomous interceptor drone, designed to shoot down Russian Geran-3A and Geran-4 jet-powered strike drones. The company plans to test the system directly on the battlefield in Ukraine, where low-cost interceptors are expected to help counter waves of drones without wasting scarce Patriot missiles, according to Defense Romania.

According to the company’s CEO and co-founder, Karl Rosander, the K200 was developed in just 70 days in response to a customer request. During testing, the interceptor hit nine out of ten targets; however, these results have not yet been independently verified in combat conditions. The current version is not yet designed to intercept the latest Russian Geran-5.

Twice as large as its predecessor

The K200 is the successor to the K100 model, which was designed to counter small quadcopters. The new drone is approximately twice as large, carries a 500-gram warhead instead of a 250-gram one, and has a strike radius of 10–12 meters. It is guided autonomously using onboard cameras and sensors, and if it misses, it turns around for a second attack. Rosander links the model’s introduction to a shift in the nature of Russian strikes.

“As these drones become faster and attacks become more widespread, Europe needs interceptors that can keep up with them and be produced in large quantities. This is our next step in meeting this need, and testing in Ukraine will help us refine the system against real threats,” Rosander told Tectonic Defense.

To launch, the system simply needs to receive target coordinates from any radar or optical sensor, after which it calculates the optimal trajectory on its own. A direct hit is not required: the operator can select a mode that tracks the target and detonates the munition at the most advantageous point.

The company has already opened an office in Ukraine with a permanent staff, where test results will guide further improvements to the K200. Demand for such systems is growing in Ukraine: according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles last night, and the shortage of American Patriot systems is complicating defense against ballistic threats, writes Breaking Defense.

A thousand interceptors per month

The company has not disclosed the exact price of the K200, but claims that its production costs roughly the same as that of the K100. Nordic Air Defence plans to ramp up its in-house production in Sweden to 1,000 interceptors per month by March 2027, and then further increase production volumes with partners in Ukraine, Poland, and the United Kingdom, according to the company’s website.