This simple household life hack helps eliminate mold spores and prevent baked goods from spoiling quickly at home.

Wiping down the bread box weekly with a vinegar solution helps remove crumbs and mold spores, so the bread stays fresh longer. To make the solution, simply mix two tablespoons of white vinegar with one glass of water. Vinegar is a food product, so it’s safe to use it on the inside walls of the bread box, according to Deccoria.

The high temperature in the oven kills any spores that were in the flour, so there is no mold on freshly baked bread. New spores get onto the crust from the air, a knife, or the walls of the bread box. If there are crumbs from a previous loaf left in the container and it’s damp inside, the bread can develop mold in as little as two days.

Before cleaning, remove the bread and shake out the crumbs. Then, dampen a clean cloth with the solution, wring it out well, and wipe down the bottom, sides, and lid, using a brush to clean the corners separately. Finally, wipe the bread box dry and leave it open until it is completely dry.

You should shake out the crumbs every few days, as they feed mold. If the bread does get moldy, wash the bread box immediately, and wrap the spoiled loaf tightly in a bag before throwing it away: mold can grow in the trash, and spores spread throughout the kitchen every time you open the trash can.

The main enemy is excess moisture

Most moisture enters the bread box along with bread that hasn’t cooled, and in a plastic bag, moisture gets trapped near the crust. Therefore, place the loaf inside only after it has cooled completely and without plastic wrap. Wooden, bamboo, clay, or metal bread boxes with ventilation holes work best. Mold appears sooner in an airtight plastic container.

Studies of mold fungi isolated from spoiled baked goods confirm that bread and pastries are usually contaminated with one or more spores immediately after baking. Scientists cite the availability of water in the product as the most important factor in mold growth, with storage temperature as the second most important. Mold spoilage destroys 1 to 3% of the world’s baked goods annually, according to the authors of the *International Journal of Food Microbiology*.

Food technologist Brian Chau, founder of the consulting firm Chau Time, points out that the rate of spoilage is also influenced by location and season: in the summer, the process accelerates significantly, according to Reader’s Digest.

“High ambient humidity and the naturally high moisture content in bread increase the likelihood of mold growth over time,” Chau emphasizes.

According to him, a refrigerator can delay the appearance of mold by up to two weeks, but bread in the fridge goes stale faster. None of these problems occur in the freezer, and condensation inside the bag, according to the expert, signals that the bread is already on its way to becoming moldy.