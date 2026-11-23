Regular short trips cause rapid wear and tear on the engine, battery, and particulate filter. Experts explained how to change your habits to avoid costly repairs.

Regular trips lasting just a few minutes wear out the engine more than the same distance traveled in a single trip. During such short trips, the engine oil often doesn’t have time to warm up to operating temperature, and the alternator doesn’t recover the energy expended during startup. If this pattern repeats daily, the engine, battery, and particulate filter suffer, according to Autojournal.

Two drivers may cover the same distance in a day, but their cars will experience different levels of stress. If the engine cools down between trips each time, every trip begins with a cold start. The first sign of this is increased fuel consumption: the control unit adjusts the engine’s operation during this time, and gasoline-powered cars may run on a rich mixture.

Cold oil is thicker, flows less freely, and gradually achieves optimal lubricating properties. Therefore, the first few seconds and minutes after startup are the most stressful for moving parts. There is no clear cutoff in kilometers: on a frosty morning, the engine may still be cold even after five kilometers, while in the summer, it will warm up faster on the same route.

The lubricant manufacturer Pennzoil notes that in the first moments after starting, the thickened oil reaches the valve train and the upper part of the engine more slowly, so metal-to-metal contact occurs more frequently. The company recommends choosing low-viscosity synthetic oils in the 0W and 5W grades during the winter, according to Pennzoil.

“A cold start is when the engine needs protection the most. Choosing an oil that flows quickly at low temperatures helps reduce wear and ensures protection of critical components right from the start,” emphasizes Pennzoil technical specialist Sean Nguyen.

Water in the engine and a dead battery

When fuel burns, water vapor is produced, which condenses on the cold surfaces of the engine and exhaust system. On short trips, it doesn’t have time to evaporate and can mix with the oil, forming a light-colored emulsion visible, for example, under the oil filler cap. This alone does not indicate a serious malfunction, but prolonged moisture buildup degrades the oil’s properties, so it’s important to follow the oil change intervals specified in the manufacturer’s service schedule.

The battery can also gradually lose its charge, even if the car is driven every day. The situation is worse in winter: the cold makes starting the engine more difficult, and drivers immediately turn on the windshield and seat heaters, headlights, and the fan. An older battery may fail on a particularly cold morning.

How Long Should You Drive?

The Spanish magazine Motorpasión recommends 15–20 minutes as a guideline for longer trips. For those who usually drive only a few minutes, they advise combining errands into a single trip or taking a longer drive from time to time. It’s best to accelerate smoothly after starting the engine, without sudden bursts of speed or high RPMs; idling for a long time just delays the oil from warming up.

For modern diesel engines, the duration of the trip is also important because of the particulate filter: if you regularly turn off the engine after just a few minutes, its regeneration process is interrupted, and soot accumulates.

According to Snap-on, active regeneration typically requires a speed of over 30 mph (approximately 48 km/h), 20–30 minutes of driving, and at least three-quarters of a tank of fuel. Car owners who primarily drive short distances at low speeds are often unaware of this, so they end up facing costly repairs, according to Snap-on.