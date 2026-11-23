Ordinary potato peels, combined with baking soda, can replace harsh chemicals by dissolving surface rust on frying pans and knives.

Potato peels, which are usually thrown away, combined with a small amount of baking soda, help remove light rust from kitchen metal items: cast-iron and steel skillets, baking sheets, knives, graters, and old utensils. This method replaces store-bought rust removers, since both ingredients are already in your kitchen, according to The Coolist.

According to Food Republic, the oxalic acid in potatoes dissolves rust, while the baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and helps scrub it away. For metal, this method is much gentler than harsh chemicals or a wire brush.

Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on the rusty spot, then place a potato peel on top with the flesh side down. You can simply stick a knife or small utensil into a raw potato cut in half. Leave it overnight, and in the morning, scrub it under running water with the potato peel or a potato half dipped in baking soda. For stubborn stains, add a pinch of coarse salt.

The Step That Makes All the Difference

Whether rust returns depends on how it’s dried. Cast iron should not be left to air-dry: wipe it down and place it on a warm burner for a minute or two to evaporate any remaining water.

Cast-iron cookware needs a new protective coating after cleaning. Lightly grease the skillet with oil inside and out, then bake it. Bob Vila recommends about a tablespoon of oil and one hour at a temperature of approximately 175°C, while Food Republic suggests 230–260°C for a harder coating.

Where Potatoes Fall Short

This method is only effective for surface rust. If the rust covers most of the skillet or has left deep pitting, you’ll need to soak it for a long time in a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water and use fine steel wool. It may not even be worth trying to salvage heavily damaged items, and you should never cook in rusty cookware.

The chemistry behind the process has also been confirmed at the University of Wisconsin–Madison: the natural oxalic acid in potatoes binds to iron compounds and dissolves light deposits. Baking soda, however, does not dissolve rust but merely mechanically removes the softened particles, according to The Times of India.

Cleaning experts also advise against expecting miracles from potatoes. Lee Tresway, CEO of Sustainable Furniture, emphasizes that the method works only in accessible areas, since the potato must be rubbed directly into the stain, according to Ideal Home.

“I recommend trying this on lighter rust stains on outdoor furniture, rather than on really deep ones,” Tresway noted.