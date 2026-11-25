Forbes author David Deptula proposes providing Kyiv with up to 60 decommissioned Eagle aircraft, which could strengthen its air defense capabilities and free up F-16s for other combat missions.

The United States should consider transferring 50 to 60 decommissioned F-15C/D Eagle fighter jets to Ukraine, as Russia is intensifying its air attacks. Forbes contributor David Deptula made this proposal on November 23, according to United24 Media.

These include aircraft that the U.S. Air National Guard is phasing out, as well as those already in storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. There are currently more than 240 F-15C/D aircraft there. In addition, the U.S. Air Force has approved the replacement of 54 Eagles in three National Guard wings: in Massachusetts, California, and Louisiana.

The author considers affordability to be the main advantage of this option. Due to production backlogs, large-scale deliveries of new F-16s, Gripens, and Rafales to Ukraine could be delayed until after 2028. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine needs approximately 2.5 times more fighter jets in the air at any given time, as the older F-16s require frequent maintenance.

At the same time, Kyiv is seeking new aircraft from other partners as well. On the same day, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on NATO allies to provide an additional 40 fighter jets, as well as additional air defense systems and support for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Why the Eagle Is Better Than the F-16

In a column for Forbes, Deptula—who recently returned from Ukraine, where he worked with Air Force command—describes the pace at which Ukrainian pilots are fighting.

“One pilot I met had just completed five sorties in 12 hours, shooting down 10 Russian cruise missiles. This pace shows why Ukraine needs both more fighter jets and maintenance capabilities to keep them in the air,” Deptula writes.

According to him, many of the National Guard’s F-15Cs are equipped with APG-63(V)3 active phased array radars, which detect and track targets far more effectively than the radars on any Ukrainian fighter jets. The Eagle carries up to eight air-to-air missiles and 940 rounds for its 20-mm cannon, compared to 511 rounds for the F-16. Cannon fire makes it cheaper to shoot down suitable targets and conserves scarce missiles.

Deputula proposes assigning the bulk of air defense tasks to the F-15 in order to free up the F-16 for multi-role missions. The new platform would also allow pilots of the outdated MiG-29s and Su-27s to transition to Western aircraft. The author links these deliveries to U.S. efforts to secure a ceasefire.

“If Putin believes that Ukraine’s air defense will weaken while negotiations are ongoing, he has an incentive to drag things out. The real prospect of strengthened defenses removes that incentive and reduces what he could gain by resuming attacks after a ceasefire,” Deptula emphasizes.

What Stands in the Way

Before the transfer, the condition of the airframes, avionics, and engines, as well as the availability of spare parts, will need to be assessed. Ukraine will need training for pilots and technicians, spare parts, ground support equipment, weapons, and reliable maintenance capabilities abroad to avoid the problems faced by the F-16 fleet.

The War Zone has previously noted that the F-15 is expensive to operate and will require a major structural upgrade in the near future. The training center at Kingsley Field in Oregon is transitioning to the F-15EX, so Ukrainian pilots might have to be trained in Japan, Israel, or Saudi Arabia. The publication also speculated that the AESA radar might be considered too valuable to risk in Ukraine, according to The War Zone.