The cost of 13-year-old Kim Ju-ae's outfit exceeds the annual income of the average North Korean, sparking a wave of discussion in the media.

The ski gear of 13-year-old Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, came under close scrutiny after Pyongyang’s state media showed her on a slope at the foot of Mount Paektu near the border with China. South Korean media speculate that the girl’s outfit costs more than the annual income of most North Koreans, according to The Independent.

According to The Korea Herald, the triangular logo on the sleeve and the letter “S” near the knee suggest that the white jacket may be from the French brand Rossignol, and the pants from Salomon. Rossignol women’s ski jackets cost approximately 280 to 580 pounds, while Salomon pants range from 160 to 700 dollars. The poles and skis are likely from the Swiss brand Stockli, whose skis sell for more than $1,100.

The average salary in North Korea, according to rough estimates by wage.is, is about 100,000 won, or roughly $110. According to 2020 data from NHK, the average annual income of North Koreans is only about 4% of that of South Koreans.

A ski slope under construction

The KCNA news agency released photos from the ski trip on November 17, following Kim Jong-un’s two-day inspection in Samjiyon on November 15–16. The leader was accompanied by his daughter, his wife Ri Sol-ju, and party officials. A year-round mountain tourism zone is being built there: a ski resort on Mount Pothe, an expanded hiking trail to Mount Baekdusan, and a renovated airport. Kim called the mountain itself “a sacred mountain where our revolution has taken deep and firm root".

The trip coincided with Donald Trump’s visit to Shenzhen for the APEC summit, ahead of which the U.S. president had stated that he might meet with Kim in China. At the same time, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification believes that the North Korean leader was primarily there to inspect the progress of construction.

The future leader in a ski suit

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service considers Kim Ju-ae a likely successor to her father, although Pyongyang has not officially confirmed this. The world first saw the girl in 2022 at a ballistic missile launch. Since then, she has appeared with increasing frequency at key state events, and according to intelligence reports from 2023, she is a confident skier.

Defector Kim Yu-mi, who fled North Korea in 2023, claims that many North Koreans are annoyed by Kim’s daughter’s grown-up hairstyles, high heels, and outfits—which are inaccessible to ordinary teenagers— yet people remain silent for fear of punishment. Lee Si-yeon, director of Free North Korea Radio, is convinced, however, that there will be no discontent due to years of propaganda.

“They don’t know if her clothes are from designer brands, but they believe she can wear them because she is the Supreme Leader’s daughter,” Lee Si-yeon.