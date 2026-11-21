Film critics have already hailed *The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth* as an absolute triumph, despite the mixed reception it received during its IMAX release.

The sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s film *Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood*, titled *The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth*, in which Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth, has received rave early reviews. The film, directed by David Fincher, is already being called “an absolute triumph” and one of the best films of the year, according to Rzeczpospolita.

The story takes place in Los Angeles in 1977, eight years after the events of the original film. Cliff is no longer a stuntman: he works behind a bar, occasionally as a projectionist, and takes on odd jobs doing “dirty work.” The agent of a TV star draws him into a web of blackmail, betrayal, and gangster showdowns.

Tarantino wrote the screenplay again, and Fincher—director of "Seven", "Zodiac" and "Fight Club" — directed the film. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller. The film hits theaters on November 25, and will be available on Netflix starting December 23.

“Peanut Butter & Chocolate”

The most buzzworthy reviews focus on the creative partnership between the two directors. TheWrap’s senior film critic, Drew Taylor, compared their collaboration to a flavor pairing: “Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (peanut butter is profane, and the chocolate is dipped in blood). Stop whatever you’re doing, head to the biggest screen nearby, and have the time of your life. An absolute triumph”.

Clayton Davis of Variety believes that Pitt has delivered his best performance since the role that earned him an Oscar in 2019. He also singled out Debiki, Kaan, and Weller: “If the 2019 film was a love letter to Los Angeles, then this one is a full-fledged sonnet".

The premiere took place on Monday in Los Angeles. Critics were only allowed to publish full reviews starting November 19, though Netflix permitted brief reactions on social media. The theatrical run will be short and controversial: before the film becomes available on streaming, it will be shown exclusively in IMAX theaters. Not all reviews were enthusiastic. Todd Gilchrist questioned whether Tarantino’s “novelistic” approach was compatible with Fincher’s precision, while Eric Anderson called the film somewhat disjointed in tone.

Two Movies in One Screenplay

Fincher revealed that the first draft of the screenplay was 230 pages long and essentially contained two films. The team even debated whether to make a feature film or a TV series. Ultimately, the director cut the script by 60 pages, and the film runs about two hours and twenty minutes. Tarantino, however, is convinced that not a single scene he wrote was left out of the film.

Fincher describes his role in the project as that of a mediator between the screenwriter and the screen: “I consider myself an interpreter. The number one person I want to make happy in any cinematic experience is the screenwriter. Then the actors. Then me... and then the studio".