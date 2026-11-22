In the United Kingdom, Acusensus systems are being tested to detect driving without seat belts and cell phone use, which cause hundreds of deaths each year.

Artificial intelligence-powered cameras installed on busy roads in the West Midlands recorded nearly 19,000 violations in just 14 days: driving without a seatbelt and using a cell phone while driving. Now, Acusensus systems will be deployed on the M5 highway for the first time, and there are plans to roll out the technology across the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Star.

Similar trials were conducted in Devon and Cornwall. There, the cameras detected more than 8,500 violations, including over 5,400 instances of driving without a seatbelt and 3,100 instances of using a cell phone.

Police in Devon and Cornwall emphasize that these are not merely technical violations, but risks that directly affect survival in traffic accidents.

“Using a cell phone while driving significantly increases the likelihood of being involved in a serious accident, especially on high-speed roads where traffic can suddenly slow down, and drivers not wearing seat belts are twice as likely to die as those who do,” emphasized Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for the local police.

Following the results of a short trial, West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker wants the technology to be implemented permanently on the region’s roads.

“The number of people who are risking their own lives and the lives of others—especially very young children—is frankly shocking and far exceeds what we anticipated when we launched the trial. The law regarding seat belts and cell phones is clear. I have met with families who have lost loved ones due to reckless driving,” Parker said.

A child on their lap and a smartphone in both hands

The two-week trial in the West Midlands took place in March: cameras were set up near the Ledwood Fire Station in Birmingham and the Fallings Park Fire Station in Wolverhampton. In Ladywood, the system recorded 11,144 suspected cases of driving without a seatbelt and 1,163 cases of cell phone use; in Fallings Park, the figures were 6,081 and 757, respectively, according to the WMCA.

Among the images are a front-seat passenger with a small child on her lap who is not wearing a seat belt, as well as dozens of instances of children being transported without age-appropriate restraints. Another camera captured a driver holding a phone with both hands and looking at the screen instead of the road.

Operators randomly tested the system’s accuracy on 8,024 images. Since this was a test, no fines were issued to the offenders this time. According to 2025 data, cell phone use while driving is linked to 32 traffic deaths in the UK, while failure to wear a seat belt is linked to 133.

The final decision is made by a human

Such cameras were first used in the UK in 2023 on the A30 near Lonsdon in Cornwall. Although potential violations are detected by artificial intelligence, each image is reviewed by a human. If the violation is confirmed, the driver receives a warning letter or a notice of intent to prosecute. Using a cell phone while driving carries a hefty fine and six penalty points, according to ITV News.