Owners of Chinese Avatr electric cars staged a massive nighttime maneuver in underground parking garages in an attempt to outrank their competitors in the Huawei rankings.

A driverless electric car attempted to park 868 times in an underground garage in China. A security guard spotted the car, which was moving between parking spaces with its hazard lights on, around 3 a.m., and the driver’s seat was completely empty, according to Bild.

Nighttime laps for the sake of a ranking

Similar videos of empty electric cars maneuvering in underground parking garages went viral on Chinese social media in November. These were Avatr and Huajing models equipped with Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent driving system. In one of the videos, an Avatr 06 and an Avatr 12 park side by side in perfect sync at 6 a.m., writes CarNewsChina.

These videos appeared during the second Huawei Qiankun Intelligent Driving Open competition, which ran from October 31 to November 13. More than 190,000 car owners registered for the event. In the Parking Elite category, participants were ranked by the number of successful assisted parking sessions, and the top 100 received bonus points from Huawei.

On social media, owners wrote that they were repeating the maneuvers to climb the rankings. One of them claimed to have completed a thousand sessions in a single day, though this figure was not independently verified.

At the same time, the rules only counted attempts made between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Nighttime maneuvers captured by cameras did not earn any points: the cars were needlessly draining their batteries during hours that typically coincide with China’s cheapest nighttime electricity rates.

App, Road Markings, or a Glitch

The publication cites three possible explanations for the repetitive movements. Owners could have remotely moved the cars from their spots via the app and parked them again. Poor lighting, faded lane markings, or narrow passageways could also interrupt the maneuver and force the system to search for another spot. A software glitch cannot be ruled out, but surveillance camera footage does not confirm this.

The Avatr 06’s remote parking system operates at a speed of about 5 km/h. The vehicles’ data logs would help determine exactly what happened during the prolonged series of maneuvers.

In the contest rules, Huawei emphasizes that Qiankun ADS for passenger cars is merely a driver-assistance system. It does not replace the driver, who must remain alert and be ready to intervene. According to the company’s top executive, Richard Yu, the system has already been installed in over 2 million vehicles across more than 20 brands.