The Denza BAO 5, manufactured by BYD, traveled 1,600 meters on electric power alone, demonstrating the operation of its torque distribution system.

The Denza BAO 5 SUV from the Chinese automaker BYD towed a Boeing 747 weighing about 180 metric tons at the British airfield in Dunsfold, moving on just two wheels and powered solely by electricity, according to Spider's Web.

The vehicle made three runs: on four, three, and two wheels. In total, it covered 1,600 meters. According to the manufacturer, no damage was found to the drivetrain, suspension, or tires after the test.

To drive on two wheels, both wheels on one side of the vehicle were removed. To ensure the remaining wheels had traction, 4,500 kg of ballast was loaded into the cabin in place of the removed seats. Stabilizers were also installed on the axle, and a special drawbar was attached to the aircraft’s front landing gear. Each of the two drive wheels bore approximately 90 metric tons.

Mark Gallifant, BYD’s senior technical specialist in the United Kingdom, drove the off-road vehicle, which was towed by a Boeing 747-400. The three-wheel drive maneuver required 2,000 kg of ballast. The demonstration was intended to showcase the Dual Mode Off-road system, which directs torque from the electric motors to the wheels where it is most needed.

Records with Caveats

Denza claims two achievements: the BAO 5 became the first production car to tow an airplane on two wheels and the first to move a 747 using only electric power. However, the brand did not break the absolute weight record. That record belongs to Porsche: in 2017, a production Cayenne towed an Airbus A380 weighing about 285 metric tons through Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport and made it into the Guinness World Records.

Almost 20 years ago, in November 2006, at the same airport, a Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI with 4,345 kg of ballast towed a Boeing 747 weighing about 155 metric tons. The diesel Touareg produced 750 Nm, while the hybrid Denza BAO 5, with 544 k.s. of power, delivers 760 Nm.

During that experiment, the Touareg towed the plane to the takeoff position, even though the permissible trailer weight for this model was 3.5 metric tons. For the BAO 5, the officially permitted trailer weight is 2,500 kg.

A Showcase for a New Market

Denza is entering the Polish market as BYD’s premium sub-brand. The all-wheel-drive body-on-frame SUV starts at 359,040 zlotys and competes with the Land Cruiser, Defender, and G-Class. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is phasing out production of the Touareg without a direct successor, and the Tayron now occupies the flagship position in the lineup.