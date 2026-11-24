The Sky Pool on the 76th floor of the Ciel Dubai Marina skyscraper is located at a height of 310 meters, which is almost equal to the height of the Eiffel Tower.

The world's highest outdoor infinity pool is located on the 76th floor of the Ciel Dubai Marina hotel in Dubai. The Sky Pool is situated at a height of 310 meters, which is almost equal to the height of the Eiffel Tower. It offers views of the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Eye observation wheel, according to the Daily Mail.

The pool’s record has not yet been officially recognized, but it is located 16 meters higher than the current record holder at the neighboring Address Beach Resort, where the pool sits at a height of 294 meters. The pool measures just 11 by 9.6 meters, so swimming long distances in it isn’t possible. A four-hour session in the pool starts at 61 pounds, and a room with breakfast for two starts at 250 pounds.

The World’s Tallest Hotel

Ciel Dubai Marina itself, managed by IHG as part of the Vignette Collection, stands 377 meters tall and has 1,004 rooms spread across 82 floors. It took the title of the world’s tallest hotel from Dubai’s 356-meter-tall Gevora Hotel. The Guinness World Records in this category only considers buildings in which at least 85% of the space is dedicated to the hotel, according to The Independent.

The skyscraper opened in November 2025. The pool is located in a through-hole at the top of the tower, which resembles the eye of a needle. Above it is an observation deck open to visitors, and below is a 300-meter atrium with terraces and gardens, notes Dezeen.

A supertall tower on a triangular plot

The project was designed by architect Yahya Yang, president and design director of NORR, the firm behind a number of Dubai’s iconic structures, including the Atlantis and Shangri-La hotels. The tower had to be fitted onto a triangular plot measuring just 2,500 square meters, which is very small for a building of this height. According to the architect, the skyscraper uses 25% less energy for air conditioning than similar buildings, CNN reports.

“It’s a very compact site. It’s like what you encounter in Manhattan or London. The constraints were enormous, and yet we had to make it work,” Yang told the network back in 2021.