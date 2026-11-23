Marketers use different packaging colors to attract attention, but these colors do not guarantee the freshness or origin of the meat.

The different colors of meat trays on supermarket shelves (black, red, yellow, or white) do not represent an official classification of the product’s quality or sanitary condition. They primarily reflect commercial decisions and merchandising strategies, according to El Cronista.

There is no single rule, but certain associations are common. Black trays are typically used for select cuts or premium lines, as the dark background contrasts with the red meat. Yellow trays are used for everyday items, promotional items, and discounted items. Red trays are found in traditional and standard product lines, while white trays serve as the basic option for various cuts.

These guidelines vary by retail chain: one might use black to highlight specific products, while another might choose it for aesthetic reasons or because of the packaging. Therefore, it is impossible to determine by the color of the tray whether the meat is more tender, fresher, or tastier, or where it comes from and under what conditions it was produced.

The Myth of “Foreign” White Trays

The color of the packaging has repeatedly been the subject of misinformation. One Facebook post, shared more than 79,000 times, claimed that meat in black Styrofoam “never leaves the U.S.,” while meat in white Styrofoam is allegedly processed abroad. Fact-checkers have debunked this claim, according to USA Today.

Clemson University professor Daniel McKeemy, who specializes in food packaging, emphasizes that the choice of color is determined by marketing and cost. Stores may package red meat in pink trays to make it look more appealing, or use white ones because they’re usually cheaper. According to him, information about a product’s origin should be found on the label.

“The color of the tray has absolutely nothing to do with where the product comes from,” McKemie asserts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also confirmed the expert’s position. According to a department spokesperson, the decision regarding color is made by the company or retailer packaging the product.

“The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) only requires that the packaging material be safe for its intended use. The color of the foam has nothing to do with the country of origin,” noted FSIS representative Veronica Pfeffle.

What to Look for Instead of Color

Argentina’s National Service for Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa) advises checking whether fresh meat has a firm, springy texture and is free of any unpleasant odors. A dark brown hue, slime on the surface, and a limp texture may indicate spoilage. Non-vacuum-packed meat should be pink and stored at a temperature between 0 and 5 °C, and the packaging should be intact, with no tears or punctures.

It’s also important to read the label carefully. It should include the cut name, production and expiration dates, origin information, batch number, and storage conditions.