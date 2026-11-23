The American singer officially changed her marital status after exchanging vows with musician Max Morando by the pool.

American singer Miley Cyrus married Max Morando, the drummer for the band Liily. The ceremony took place on Saturday in Palm Springs, California. Digi24 reported this, citing sources from People magazine.

The bride is 33 and the groom is 28. Among the guests were the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus. Photos from the wedding show the couple exchanging vows by the pool under an arch decorated with white flowers.

The day before, on Friday, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for their loved ones. The singer’s half-sister, Lily-Rose Persell, posted photos from the evening on Instagram Stories, including a menu featuring the couple’s initials, “M+M.”

The wedding took place about a year after their engagement. People confirmed the engagement on December 2, 2025, the day after Cyrus appeared wearing a diamond ring at the world premiere of the film *Avatar: Fire and Ashes* in Los Angeles.

A Proposal in a Japanese Garden

The couple did not disclose the exact date of their engagement. In July, Morando revealed that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto. He tried to keep his plan a secret and waited until the very last day of the trip so his fiancée wouldn’t suspect a thing, according to Wonderland.

“Eventually, I convinced her, and we went in there—it was a small, secluded spot with such a beautiful Japanese forest landscape. She was filming a video with her back to me. That’s when I got down on one knee and touched her shoulder,” Morando recalls.

The ring for the singer was created by designer Jacquie Aiche: it features a cushion-cut stone set in a 14-karat yellow gold band, writes Vogue.

A Blind Date and Shared Music

Cyrus and Morando have been dating since 2021. They were introduced by a mutual friend of the guitarist’s sister, Liily Sam De La Torre, who set up a blind date.

“Well, it was a blind date for me, but not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that could happen is I’d just leave,’” the singer told British Vogue in May 2023.

The couple also collaborates musically. Morando co-wrote and produced the tracks “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry” from Cyrus’s album *Endless Summer Vacation* (2023), and also worked on her visual album *Something Beautiful* (2025). The singer emphasizes that she has always balanced her work with her personal life.

“I’ve always worked with my dad. That’s how I met my ex-husband. I’ve always worked with people I love. And Max inspires me so much,” Cyrus said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The singer was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. They got married in December 2018, separated in August 2019, and finalized their divorce in January 2020.