The Oscar-winning actress was spotted taking a walk with her baby in New York, and the birth of her third child was later officially confirmed.

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has given birth to her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, according to Vogue.

On Tuesday, November 17, the Oscar-winning actress was photographed on the streets of New York with a baby in a sling across her chest. The news was later independently confirmed by People magazine. The baby’s name, gender, and exact date of birth have not yet been disclosed.

Gateway and Shulman have been married since 2012. They already have two sons: 10-year-old Jonathan and Jack, who was born in November 2019. The couple generally keeps their children out of the public eye.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in June by posting a video on Instagram set to Barbara Lewis’s song “Baby I’m Yours.” The following month, on *Late Night With Seth Meyers*, she jokingly referred to the unexpected addition as a “last-minute baby.”

Five Premieres in One Year

2026 has been an exceptionally busy year for Hathaway: five films starring her have been released this year alone. Among them are “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey,” “The End of Oak Street,” and the psychological thriller “Verity.” Throughout her pregnancy, the actress was almost constantly on promotional tours and walking the red carpet.

Her last public appearance was in September at the premiere of “Verity.” At the time, Hathaway told Vogue reporters that the best moment of the year for her was finding out she was pregnant, and now she’s looking forward to taking a break.

“I really want to get to know my baby and stay in this little bubble of time,” the actress admitted.

Motherhood After 40

Gateway became a mother for the third time at age 44, drawing attention to the topic of late motherhood. Doctors classify women aged 35 and older as falling into this category and monitor them more closely due to higher risks for both mother and child.

Dipti Sharma, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, warns that the likelihood of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and placental complications increases with age. At the same time, she notes that age alone does not determine the course of a pregnancy, and thorough examinations and individualized care significantly reduce the risks.

“A healthy pregnancy at age 44 is entirely possible, although it should never be taken as proof that reproductive aging has no consequences,” Sharma emphasizes.