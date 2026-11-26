Kim Jong-un banned Russian aircraft from using North Korean airspace and halted the supply of KN-23 ballistic missiles.

North Korea has temporarily suspended its military support for Russia. Pyongyang has banned Russian military transport aircraft from using its airspace and halted the supply of KN-23 ballistic missiles. This was announced by DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, and the decision was personally made by Kim Jong-un, according to Onet, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

Tensions arose in October following a statement by Andrei Rudenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. He said that in the future, the Kremlin would facilitate the de-escalation of relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, which outraged North Korea. At the end of the month, Choe Son-hui stated that such remarks were inconsistent with the nature of the alliance agreements between the countries and demanded that Moscow explain its policy toward South Korea.

The alliance between the two countries is enshrined in a mutual defense treaty signed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. The document obligates each party, in the event of an attack on the other, to provide military and other assistance without delay by all available means, according to the AP.

Intelligence sources clarified exactly what steps Pyongyang has taken and what Moscow will now be denied.

“In particular, the restrictions include a ban on the use of North Korean airspace by Russian military transport aircraft, as well as the suspension of deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and the next batch of artillery ammunition,” the Main Intelligence Directorate stated in its report.

In addition, the DPRK is in no hurry to comply with Russia’s request to increase the North Korean contingent on its territory from 8,500 to 50,000 troops. According to Ukrainian intelligence, further expansion of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is currently on hold.

North Korean troops remain in Russia

At the same time, DPRK forces that have already been deployed remain in place. Units of the DPRK Army’s 11th Special Forces Corps continue to serve in the Kursk region as part of the second echelon of the “Kursk” group. Since mid-summer, a combined DPRK missile unit has been operating in the Voronezh region, which the Russians are using to launch strikes against Ukraine. It is part of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District.

Cooperation between the two countries’ armies is hampered by low operational compatibility, a language barrier, a shortage of translators, and weak logistical support from the DPRK. According to intelligence reports, the Russian high command openly despises the North Korean military and considers them a “politically imposed burden.”

Intelligence also cites the significant losses suffered by the North Korean contingent in the battles in Kursk as another factor hindering cooperation. According to GUR estimates, these losses amount to 7,058 soldiers, of whom 2,251 were killed and the rest were wounded.