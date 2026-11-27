The ancient ondol system has evolved into modern underfloor heating, which allows for significant savings on heating by utilizing the principles of heat storage in stone.

The Koreans learned how to heat their homes without radiators more than 2,000 years ago. Their ondol system, whose name literally means “warm stone,” retained heat in the room even after the fire had gone out. A modernized version of this system is still in use today, particularly as a way to lower winter utility bills, according to Fakt.pl.

In traditional homes, hot gases from burning wood—sometimes from the stove used for cooking—flowed through channels under the floor, heated stone slabs, and escaped outside through a chimney. The stone stored the heat and released it into the room for a long time afterward. At first, only part of the room was heated this way, but during the Joseon Dynasty, the channels covered the entire floor. People rested, ate, and slept on the warm floor, so instead of tall tables and beds, they used low furniture and fold-out mattresses.

Modern ondol systems operate without a fire: pipes carrying heated water are laid beneath the floor. Thanks to the large heating area, such a system can operate at a lower water temperature than conventional radiators. This is particularly important for heat pumps, whose efficiency typically increases as the supply temperature decreases.

At the same time, simply replacing radiators with underfloor heating does not guarantee savings. Heating costs are determined primarily by the insulation of the walls, roof, and floor; the airtightness of windows and doors; the type of heat source; and the control method. Installation in an existing home may require floor reconstruction, so it is usually planned during a major renovation or new construction.

An Apartment Like a Large Stove

In Korea, modern heating in almost every home has evolved from the ancient wood-burning agungi stove. Professor Kim Jun-bon, president of the International Ondol Society, is convinced that the operating principle has not changed over the centuries.

“The modern hydronic underfloor heating system, which uses hot water circulating through pipes connected to a boiler, is an improvement on the very same mechanism by which the agungi once heated the floors in traditional Korean homes. The heating system in apartment buildings is, in essence, ondol,” emphasizes Kim Jun-bon.

Unlike Western radiators, which heat the air, ondol heats the floor, and, according to the professor, this is more comfortable, more energy-efficient, and keeps your feet warm, writes The Korea Herald.

Korean researchers who modeled how ondol works in a typical apartment concluded that the system maintains a comfortable indoor climate while consuming less energy, according to a study published in the journal *Indoor and Built Environment*.

In 2018, the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea announced its intention to designate the traditional ondol as part of the national intangible cultural heritage. The agency described the system as evidence of “the wisdom and creativity of the people in coping with cold winters,” and archaeologists have found ondol bricks and stones dating back to the 3rd–1st centuries B.C. throughout the Korean Peninsula, according to Korea.net.