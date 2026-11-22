The painting "Congress of Peoples for Peace," valued at $3.5 million, has become the focus of an investigation into the illegal export of cultural property from Mexico.

On Tuesday, November 17, Christie's auction house withdrew a painting by Frida Kahlo from its New York auction, even though there were still several hours left before the auction was set to begin. The work was one of the most anticipated lots. Christie’s has not yet announced whether it will be put up for sale again, according to The New York Times.

The painting in question is the 1952 work “Congress of the Peoples for Peace” (Congreso de los pueblos por la paz). Experts had estimated its value at $2.5–3.5 million, which is 52% more than at its previous sale six years ago. The withdrawal of the lot was initiated by the group Defendamos la Colección Gelman (“Let’s Defend the Gelman Collection”), which opposes the illegal removal of cultural artifacts from Mexico.

Activists emphasize that the painting is listed in an inventory compiled by the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, in 1957 for the Casa Azul Trust. Through this trust, thousands of the couple’s works of art and personal belongings became the property of the Mexican people. According to the group, the painting left the Blue House “for mysterious reasons,” ended up with a New York gallery owner, and, after several resales, found its way into private hands.

The Frida Kahlo Museum has made it clear that the issue is not limited to a single work.

“In accordance with established protocols, Christie’s auction house was informed that the work is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the competent Mexican authorities… There is an investigation gathering information on several works, including ‘Congress of Peoples for Peace,’” a museum representative.

The investigation began after the museum’s former director, Hilda Trujillo, who led the institution from 2009 to 2020, published a post last year about the disappearance of a number of Kahlo’s works from the collection prior to her appointment. According to her, the painting no longer belonged to the museum as early as 1988.

“Parts of the original collection are in private collections, and I believe that we, as Mexican society, deserve an explanation regarding this,” Trujillo emphasized.

Mexican curator Gabriela Mosqueda is skeptical. According to her, following Trujillo’s accusations, the government “did nothing.”

A Decade-Long Gap

The Mexican government has demanded that Christie’s provide “complete information on the provenance” of the painting. The key question is exactly when the work finally left the country.

The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) initially stated that the painting was taken abroad in 1952 for a conference in Vienna. This occurred more than three decades before the 1984 decree declaring Kahlo’s work a cultural heritage site; the ban on permanent export applies only to works that were in the country at the time of its adoption. However, according to Christie’s itself, the painting returned to Mexico in 1953 and was exhibited at the artist’s first solo exhibition. The next documented exhibition took place only 24 years later. Under pressure from INBAL, the auction house requested that the auction be postponed “until the facts are clarified.”

Rivera’s grandson, artist Pedro Diego Alvarado, confirmed that the painting was “in Frida’s studio and among the items at Casa Azul.” In 2020, the New York gallery Ramis Barquet sold the painting through Sotheby’s to a private collector for approximately $600,000.