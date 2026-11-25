Mars' transit will give Virgos, Geminis, Pisces, and Sagittarians a boost of determination. Astrologer Helena Hator explained why this will change their attitude toward those around them and their careers.

On November 25, Mars enters the sign of Virgo, and for four zodiac signs, this means the end of their patience with other people’s nonsense and bad attitudes. Virgos, Geminis, Pisces, and Sagittarians will feel the transit’s influence most strongly, according to YourTango.

The planet of action and aggression is predicted to give these signs the confidence to stand their ground and decisively change what isn’t working. Astrologer Helena Gator warns that they will become “the most powerful villains,” although in reality they will simply stop putting up with inappropriate behavior.

Boundaries, Arguments, and Second Chances

Virgos will reevaluate their own actions and look for who or what is draining their energy. This applies not only to the people around them but also to finances and deals that didn’t go according to plan.

“This is an opportunity to see where you’ve been wasting your energy,” Gator noted.

For Geminis, this transit may prove irritating: long-hidden emotions may surface, and arguments with family members are possible. Astrologers advise against wasting energy on conflicts; instead, focus on your own goals and don’t be afraid to spend time alone.

Pisces, who are usually nonconfrontational, will feel ready to stand their ground, but they should keep a cool head: according to Gator, the only acceptable arguments right now are lighthearted, friendly banter with a partner or friends. At the same time, some may realize that a relationship is no longer working and decide to end it.

Sagittarians will get a second chance at something they once missed out on and will reassess their careers.

“You’re returning to a missed opportunity,” said Gator, “to actions you didn’t take.”

Why the transit will last longer

Mars will be in Virgo from November 25, 2026, to February 21, 2027, and will later return to this sign once more—from May 14 to July 15, 2027. Typically, the planet takes about two months to pass through a single sign, but this time the transit is split due to Mars’ retrograde period from January 10 to April 1, 2027, part of which falls within Virgo, according to Cafe Astrology.

Astrologers associate this period with attention to detail, discipline, skepticism, and high standards for oneself. At the same time, they warn of possible irritability, tension, and nervousness, as well as conflict situations with colleagues, at work, in everyday matters, or in the healthcare sector.