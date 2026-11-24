Starting December 13, 2026, a direct route between the capitals of Lithuania and Latvia via Daugavpils—which has been suspended for nearly seven years—will resume.

Starting December 13, 2026, a daily direct train will run between Vilnius and Riga via Daugavpils, Latvia’s second-largest city. The route is being launched by the Lithuanian carrier LTG Link and the Latvian carrier Vivi. Rail service between Vilnius and Daugavpils is resuming after a hiatus of nearly seven years, according to Travel Off Path.

The direct train between the two capitals was canceled back in January 2004. The Vilnius–Daugavpils route operated until March 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Direct service between Vilnius and Riga was reinstated in December 2023, but this route passes through Šiauliai in western Lithuania and bypasses Daugavpils.

A one-way ticket for the entire route will cost about $27; from Vilnius to Daugavpils—$17; and from Daugavpils to Riga—$11. The trip to Riga will take 5 hours and 10 minutes; the return trip will take 5 hours and 22 minutes.

Evening on the way to Riga, morning on the way back

The new route will run through eastern Lithuania and southeastern Latvia and is expected to improve transportation access to border regions, according to the LTG Group. Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Juras Taminskas links the launch of the route to the development of relations between the two countries.

“The new service via Daugavpils will be the second daily route directly connecting Vilnius and Riga. The easier it is to reach our closest neighbors, the more opportunities there are for travel, new business ideas, and joint initiatives that bring our countries even closer together,” Taminskas said.

The train will depart from Vilnius at 5:40 p.m., arrive in Daugavpils at 8:04 p.m., and arrive in Riga at 10:50 p.m. The return trip will depart from Riga at 7:01 a.m. and arrive in Vilnius at 12:23 p.m. In Lithuania, the train will make stops in Pabradė, Švenčionėliai, Ignalina, Dukštas, Visaginas, and Turmantas. The schedule is planned to be coordinated with the international Vilnius–Warsaw–Krakow train, and the morning service to Riga via Šiauliai will remain in the schedule.

For Latvian passengers, the new train will replace the first morning service from Riga to Daugavpils and the evening service in the opposite direction.

“In addition, these trains will reduce travel time between Riga and Daugavpils by more than 30 minutes, allowing passengers to reach their destination even faster than by car,” emphasizes Vivi Raitis Nesporšs, chairman of the board.

Long wait at the border

Visaginas Mayor Erlandas Galaguzas believes the new route will impact the labor market and foster cooperation between communities on both sides of the border, according to LRT.

“I believe that these routes will not only give our Latvian friends more opportunities to visit us—and us to visit them—but will also open up opportunities for the labor market, cooperation, and stronger ties between communities,” Galaguzas says.

Starting December 26, additional weekend trains will also run between Vilnius and Daugavpils: two trips in each direction every Saturday and Sunday, in the morning and afternoon. Last spring, LTG had already announced plans to resume this service, but the trains never actually began running at that time. Until now, LTG Link trains have only run as far as the border town of Turmantas, located about 15 kilometers from Daugavpils.