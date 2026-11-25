Instead of harsh chemicals, experienced homemakers use ordinary potatoes and baking soda to restore old dishes.

Potato peels combined with baking soda help remove light rust from kitchen metal items: cast-iron and steel skillets, baking sheets, knives, graters, and old cookware. Instead of a special rust remover, you can use something that usually ends up in the trash, according to The Coolist.

The explanation is simple. As the publication writes, citing Food Republic, the oxalic acid found in potatoes dissolves rust, while baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and helps scrub away the residue. For metal, this method is much gentler than harsh chemicals or a wire brush.

Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on the rusty spot, then place the potato peel on top with the flesh side down. You can simply stick a knife blade into a raw potato cut in half. Leave everything overnight, and in the morning, scrub it under running water, using the potato peels or the potato half dipped in baking soda as a brush. For stubborn stains, add a pinch of coarse salt.

The crucial step that’s often skipped

Whether the rust returns depends on how thoroughly you dry the item. Cast iron should not be left to air dry: wipe it down and place it on a warm burner for a minute or two to evaporate the last few drops.

After cleaning, a cast-iron skillet needs to have its protective layer restored. Coat it with a very thin layer of oil on the inside and outside, then bake it in the oven: about an hour at 175°C, or at 230–260°C if a stronger coating is needed.

This method works only for surface rust. If the rust covers most of the skillet or has left deep pitting, potatoes won’t do the trick: you’ll need to soak it for a long time in a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water, and use fine steel wool.

What Cleaning Experts Say

Potatoes are also used to clean metal garden furniture, and experts confirm the effectiveness of this method, according to Ideal Home. Lee Tresway, CEO of Sustainable Furniture, emphasizes that the potato must be rubbed thoroughly into the stain, so it will only work on easily accessible areas.

“I recommend trying this on lighter rust stains on garden furniture, rather than on very deep ones,” advises Tresway.

Gervais Oven, a professional cleaner with Wecasa, calls the method a wonderful natural alternative that works best on small stains. According to her, vinegar, lemon juice mixed with salt, or a baking soda paste are equally effective for light to moderate rust and are suitable for those who want to avoid harsh chemicals.

However, potato peels are not suitable for delicate surfaces. Cookware with a nonstick coating, anodized aluminum, or enameled surfaces should not be cleaned this way, as even light abrasive rubbing can damage the coating, warns Tasting Table.