The Catland facility near Brussels is home to 25 rescued animals, and visitors can explore 22 interactive rooms and even try their hand at “cat-oke.”

Catland has opened in the Belgian town of Assche, about 15 kilometers from Brussels. It is a cat museum that is home to real cats rescued from shelters. According to the museum, it also features the world’s largest natural scratching post, standing 8.5 meters tall, reports reisereporter.

A 6,000-square-meter garden and a separate 800-square-meter room, where the scratching post is located, have been set up for the cats. Currently, 25 rescued cats live there. The museum emphasizes that visitors cannot take them home, as they are not available for adoption.

In total, the space is designed to accommodate 150 animals, though the actual number will depend on how well the cats get along with one another. New arrivals are first kept in quarantine and then gradually acclimated to their new environment to minimize stress.

Before entering the cat garden, visitors must disinfect their shoes and hands. Petting the animals is allowed if they don’t mind. People with allergies are encouraged to watch the cats through the glass without entering the enclosure.

Mummy, Garfield, and “Kotaoke”

The exhibition spans 22 interactive rooms. They explore the history of cats over the centuries, their senses, behavior, and relationship with humans. Among the exhibits is a real cat mummy, and a separate area is dedicated to pop culture icons: Garfield, Tom, and Sylvester.

The idea came from Kev Van Belle, whose family has already opened a number of themed attractions, including the Frietmuseum, dedicated to french fries, and the chocolate-themed Choco-Story. He worked on Catland for ten years, more than six of which were spent just obtaining permits.

“I love cats, as you can probably imagine. I wanted to combine my passion for cats with my work in museums to create the world’s first living cat museum,” Van Belle said in a comment to The Brussels Times.

In the soundproof Cataoke room, guests sing well-known songs in which the lyrics have been replaced with meows. There are also two 60-minute Catland Escape Games escape rooms. One is dedicated to the cats of Ancient Egypt, while the other is set in the Middle Ages.

How much does a visit cost?

An adult ticket to the museum and garden costs 25 euros. For visitors aged 12–26 and seniors, the price is 23 euros; for children aged 3–11, it’s 15 euros; and children under three enter for free. Tickets must be booked in advance online by selecting a time slot. A visit that includes the quest costs 73 euros per person, and a group of four will pay 262 euros.

The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with last admission at 4:00 p.m., as visitors are advised to allow at least two hours for the tour. Catland is closed on December 25 and January 1.