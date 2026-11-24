Following the destruction of the corvette “Mercury” in Benghazi, local authorities claimed that their sovereignty had been violated and launched a joint investigation into the incident with Russia.

The Libyan government in Tripoli has condemned Ukraine’s strikes on Russian ships near Benghazi and is demanding an official explanation from Kyiv. A Russian warship sank as a result of one of the operations. Officials in Tripoli emphasize that the war does not give either side the right to wage war on Libyan territory, according to Wirtualna Polska.

Marine drones attacked the Russian Navy (VMF) corvette “Merkury” on Sunday, November 22, at a naval base in Benghazi in the east of the country. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the ship sank. A Russian cargo ship, the MV Angara, was also struck; according to the president, it was transporting weapons for Russian forces and was being escorted by the corvette. The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Associated Press reports.

According to preliminary investigation findings cited by two officials from eastern Libya, at least four drones were intercepted, and two struck the corvette. At least 10 people were injured, including Libyan and Russian citizens. Later, near Benghazi, another maritime drone struck a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag: the crew was evacuated, and some of the sailors were hospitalized.

The corvette had entered Benghazi to refuel and restock supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern government of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad, whose ally is the Moscow-backed Khalifa Haftar. The eastern authorities, together with Russia, have launched a joint investigation to “determine the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” and warned that Libya “reserves the right to respond with all necessary means to ensure its sovereignty.”

Seven unmanned boats

Satellite images show that the “Mercury” capsized and sank: only the bow of the ship is visible above the water. The Project 20380 “Steregushchy”-class corvette entered service in 2023 and has a crew of about 90. The publication was unable to confirm the claim that drones were launched from land. The SBU, however, claims that “seven Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vehicles were involved in the operation; they were transported to a designated location and launched from a so-called ‘mother ship,’” writes The War Zone.

Libya as a New Front

Libya is divided between the internationally recognized government of Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, which has close ties to the West, and the eastern administration. According to Libyan officials, Ukrainian forces—primarily drone specialists—have been operating in the west of the country for about a year: in Misrata, Tripoli, and Zawiya. This is taking place under a secret agreement with the Dbeibah government, which has been supported by Western countries, particularly the United States.

This is not Ukraine’s first such operation in the region. In March, Ukrainian maritime drones severely damaged the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz—part of the shadow fleet—near Maltese waters; the vessel was carrying approximately 61,000 metric tons of liquefied gas.

Jalel Harshawi, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense Studies, called Ukraine’s strikes in the Mediterranean “extremely brazen and provocative.” “The question now is how Russia will retaliate. Perhaps an even more pressing question is how Haftar’s family will react, given how traumatic the scale of the destruction has been for the authorities in eastern Libya,” the expert noted.