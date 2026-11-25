A popular tip about adjusting the pressure of window hardware turned out to be a myth that could damage your windows.

Before the cold weather sets in, owners of plastic windows are advised to switch the eccentric pins on the hardware to “winter mode” so that the sash fits more tightly against the frame and doesn’t let in the cold. The process takes just a few minutes and doesn’t require any special tools, and it should reduce heat loss and lower heating bills, according to iReceptář.

An eccentric pin is a small metal cylinder, either oval-shaped or marked with a hex socket, located on the hardware around the perimeter of the sash. When the sash is closed, it engages with a corresponding slot in the frame and determines how tightly the rubber seal fits against the profile. Depending on the window size, there are usually two to five such pins.

The publication notes that the mark—or the wider part of the oval—facing the room or positioned in the center corresponds to the “summer” position. For the “winter” position, turn the pins with a hex wrench (usually by 4 mm) so that the mark faces outward, and adjust them all to the same setting. The authors consider a slightly stiffer handle movement to be a sign of proper adjustment.

The publication also warns that after the heating season, the mechanism must be turned back. Otherwise, the seal will deform under constant pressure, lose its elasticity, and will need to be replaced.

Hardware Manufacturers: There Is No Such Feature

Managers of the Ukrainian branches of window hardware manufacturers MACO, Siegenia, and Winkhaus call the seasonal adjustment a myth that was spread several years ago by online sources and some window companies, according to Okna.ua. According to Pavel Morozov, director of MACO’s representative office in Ukraine, the pressure is adjusted once during installation to ensure the window closes tightly in any weather.

Igor Ishchenko, CEO of the Siegenia Gruppe representative office in Ukraine, explains the actual purpose of the design that allows the eccentrics to be rotated.

“There is no such thing as a ‘winter’ or ‘summer’ mode. The pin must remain in the central position, as this ensures optimal window pressure. The adjustment feature is intended solely to resolve specific issues. For example, if something happens to the seal over time, the seal can be adjusted to prevent drafts,” notes Ishchenko.

Ivan Bohdan, Commercial Director of Winkhaus Ukraine, warns of the potential consequences of window owners conducting their own experiments.

“Haphazardly turning the pins by end users—who were ‘advised’ to do so by various online sources or even window sellers—can lead to improper sash sealing and, as a result, drafts and improper window operation,” Bogdan emphasizes.

He adds that the window’s technical manual specifies cleaning and lubricating the hardware and seals, but does not include any requirements to adjust settings based on seasonal temperatures.