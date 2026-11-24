Regular sugar provides only empty calories, while honey loses its health benefits when boiled. Experts have explained which substitutes are safe for people with diabetes and do not affect blood glucose levels.

Stevia and erythritol are best suited for sweetening hot winter tea: they hold up well to high temperatures, do not raise blood glucose levels, and contain almost no calories. Therefore, these sweeteners are considered safe even for people with diabetes, according to abcZdrowie.

According to the publication, stevia is significantly sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed. Erythritol resembles sugar in appearance and sweetness, but a teaspoon contains only about 1 kcal. The taste of both sweeteners differs slightly from what we’re used to, but you quickly get used to it.

Regular sugar—both white and cane—provides empty calories: about 20 kcal per teaspoon. It causes a sharp spike in blood glucose, followed by an equally sharp drop in energy. Excess sugar damages teeth and increases the risk of insulin resistance.

Honey is healthier, but it has a temperature-related drawback. When boiled, it loses its enzymes and antioxidants and becomes merely a source of simple sugars, so it’s recommended to add it to slightly cooled tea. Xylitol contains about 40% fewer calories than sugar, has a glycemic index of 8, and protects against tooth decay. However, in large quantities, it can cause bloating, and it is toxic to dogs.

Maple, date, and agave syrups add flavor and a few minerals, but they contain sugars, so they should be used in moderation. The most natural sweetness in tea comes from cinnamon, ginger, cloves, anise, and dried fruits: apples, oranges, cranberries, or raisins.

Tea with stevia under medical supervision

The safety of stevia for people with diabetes has been tested in clinical settings. In an Iranian double-blind study, 34 patients with type 2 diabetes drank tea sweetened with a 2% stevia extract or tea with sucralose for eight weeks. The researchers found no significant difference between the groups in terms of fasting glucose, glycated hemoglobin, insulin, and lipid levels. The authors concluded that stevia in tea could be a substitute for sucralose for people with diabetes, according to PMC.

Steviol glycosides are responsible for stevia’s sweet taste. They can be more than 300 times sweeter than table sugar and do not affect blood glucose levels. Certain stevia extracts were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2008, and the European Union authorized stevia sweeteners in 2011, according to Britannica.