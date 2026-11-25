On the morning of November 30, four celestial bodies will form a unique geometric shape that will be visible to the naked eye.

On the morning of November 30, Mars, Jupiter, Regulus (the brightest star in the constellation Leo), and the waning Moon will align in the sky to form a flat parallelogram. This rare alignment will be visible to the naked eye under clear skies, according to the Swabhed Observatory, as reported by Rakéta.

The celestial bodies will be at their most striking around 6:00 a.m. Budapest time. The four celestial bodies will be high above the southern horizon, at an altitude of approximately 54 degrees, within the constellation Leo.

On the left side of the figure will be reddish Mars, and on the right, slightly below it, will be the blue-white star Regulus. The other side of the parallelogram will be formed by Jupiter and the Moon, located below it and 62% illuminated.

The distance between adjacent objects in each pair will be about 2.3 degrees, so the figure will be quite compact and easy to recognize. Another clue to help you find it is that all four celestial bodies are bright on their own: Mars will have an apparent magnitude of 0.5, and Jupiter will shine even brighter.

A south-facing window will suffice

According to the observatory, all you need for observation is a clear sky and a south-facing window. Those with a pair of binoculars will be able to examine the phenomenon in greater detail: all four celestial bodies can fit into the field of view of a wide-field pair with 5–7x magnification at the same time.

Through binoculars, you’ll also be able to spot the fainter star 37 Leo above Mars.

If the sky is cloudy on November 30, astronomers recommend trying again on Tuesday, December 1, around 6:00 a.m. The celestial bodies will still be close together, but the Moon will have moved slightly away from the others, so the perfect parallelogram will no longer be visible.