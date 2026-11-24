The prestigious publication Condé Nast Traveler has selected destinations that are set to become major travel trends thanks to new hotels, large-scale events, and unique natural landscapes.

The Albanian Alps, Belgrade—which will host the World Expo in the summer of 2027—and Bodrum, Turkey, have been included in the list of the best places to travel in Europe next year. In total, the list includes 13 destinations: also County Limerick in Ireland, Cologne, Corsica, the Danish Riviera, Dartmoor in the UK, Évora in Portugal, Fuerteventura, Liepāja in Latvia, Naples, and Parga in Greece, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The candidates were nominated by the magazine’s contributors from various countries. Decisive factors included hotel openings, major cultural events, new flight routes, and environmental conservation projects.

The main event of the year for Belgrade will be the Expo, which will run from May 15 to August 15, 2027, under the slogan “A Game for Humanity: Sports and Music for All.” The city expects to welcome over 4 million visitors. Before the expo begins, 15 new hotels are scheduled to open, including the Ritz-Carlton on the banks of the Danube, the InterContinental, and the Swissôtel. Together, they will add approximately 1,500–2,000 rooms.

From September 17–19, the Irish county of Limerick will host the 46th Ryder Cup, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments. The competition will take place at Adare Manor, where the course is set within an 840-acre park surrounding a 19th-century Neo-Gothic castle.

The publication recommends visiting northern Albania before mass tourism arrives there. The region, which was isolated during the communist era, is only now opening up to travelers: roads and trails are being improved, and guesthouses run by local residents have replaced large hotels.

“You can still walk into a guesthouse here without a reservation, pitch a tent anywhere you find a spot, and at the same time, there’s a sense that if you don’t see this place now or within the next few years, you’ll miss that precious moment when it still feels like a secret you’ve been let in on,” writes the section’s author, Megan Spurell.

According to the publication, Bodrum will experience a quieter season in 2027. After a wave of luxury openings—including Aman and Mandarin Oriental—there will be fewer high-profile launches, and it will be easier to book tables. A new wave of excitement is expected in 2028, when the Bvlgari resort opens there.

Cologne’s Oldest Art Fair and Carnival

In 2027, Cologne will celebrate the anniversary of the world’s oldest art fair. The publication also mentions the local carnival event with the slogan “Tomorrow is what you make of it!” and the opera house on Offenbachplatz, which opened in September 2026 after 15 years of renovation.

The predecessor to the current ART COLOGNE, Kunstmarkt Köln, was first held September 13–17, 1967, in the historic Gürzenich building. The fair was founded by Cologne gallery owners Heine Stünke and Rudolf Zwirner. Over the course of five days, 16 galleries sold works worth one million German marks. Cologne’s success spurred the emergence of other fairs, notably Art Basel in 1970, according to the ART COLOGNE website.

Denmark as a Refreshing Escape

The publication calls the Danish Riviera a favorite destination for “coolcation,” meaning a vacation in a cool climate. In 2025, Denmark recorded a record 66 million tourist overnight stays, and in July 2026, the number of booked nights rose by 5.3% compared to the previous year, according to Courthouse News.

Karina Ren, a tourism researcher at the University of Aalborg, believes that against the backdrop of climate change, travelers are increasingly choosing northern Europe over the south. “Cold and cool weather will become something attractive. This is a global phenomenon: cold is gradually becoming a rare commodity for consumers,” she emphasizes.