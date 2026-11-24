The global platform InterNations has released a ranking of cities where expats feel most at home. At the same time, popular European destinations have faced protests from locals.

The emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) topped the 2026 ranking of the world’s best cities for expats, while the Spanish city of Málaga ranked highest among European cities, coming in third. Five European cities made it into the top ten, three of which are in Spain, according to Euronews.

The ranking was compiled by InterNations, a global expat community platform. Mexico City took second place. Ras al-Khaimah leads in terms of ease of settling in, working conditions, and basic services for foreigners. Eighty-four percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with life there, while the global average is 70%.

Málaga ranked first in terms of happiness: 86% of expats are satisfied with their lives there, and 42% of them are completely happy. Fifty-one percent of respondents plan to stay there permanently, compared to just 27% globally. The cost of living in the city is rated positively by 73% of respondents.

Lisbon ranked sixth, Madrid eighth, Valencia ninth, and The Hague, Netherlands, rounds out the top ten. Valencia ranked first in quality of life for the fourth consecutive year.

Germany Lags Behind

All four German cities made it into the bottom ten, with Berlin coming in last at 33rd. Expats are dissatisfied with housing, the language barrier, and the level of digitalization. London ranked 25th, while Zurich, despite ranking 16th in quality of life, came in last in terms of ease of settling in.

The survey ran from February 1 to March 31, 2026, with 7,786 expats of 162 nationalities participating. Only cities with at least 50 respondents were included in the ranking; there were 33 such cities. InterNations emphasizes that the results reflect the subjective satisfaction of the respondents rather than statistics from external sources, according to the study’s methodology.

The Downside of Málaga’s Popularity

Meanwhile, Malaga’s residents complain about the strain of tourism. In 2025, the city, with a population of about 600,000, welcomed a record 1.83 million visitors. The number of tourist apartments exceeded 8,000—a 40% increase from 2020—and rental rates have more than doubled over the past decade, according to The Star.

Carlos Carrera López, president of the Old Town Residents’ Association, warns of a “mass exodus” of long-time residents.

“The very existence of the neighborhood is under threat because residents are being pushed out. How did it come to this—that we can no longer live in our own city?” says Carrera López.

In July, the city council suspended the issuance of new tourist rental licenses for three years. The authorities are also working to create 5,000 units of social housing.