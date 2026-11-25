A group of Britons purchased a decommissioned World War II-era ship—which took part in the Normandy landings—at auction and are now converting it into a travel home.

Simon and Gemma Robbins, a British couple, bought a 72-foot World War II-era motorboat on eBay for 6,500 pounds sterling, which helped guide Allied troops to the Gold Beach landing zone during the Normandy landings. The couple purchased the 59-metric-ton vessel in January 2021 to save it from being scrapped and have been restoring it ever since, according to The Times of India.

While in service with the navy, the boat was designated L1392. During Operation Neptune, the amphibious landing in northern France, it served as a navigation leader. About 80 years ago, more than 400 such harbor defense boats were built, but only a few have survived to this day.

After the war, the vessel was used as a high-speed patrol boat and was later transferred to the British Customs Service. In the 1970s, it was converted into a charter boat named Sarinda, then into a luxury motor yacht, and was decommissioned in 2013. The couple has no plans to restore the boat to its original military appearance: the Robinsons hope to convert it into a vacation home, though they don’t have any final plans yet.

To share the progress of the work with her family, Gemma started a vlog called Ship Happens, which unexpectedly attracted viewers from all over the world. Fans support the restoration with donations and send gifts to the family, while the couple sells branded merchandise.

“When we first bought it, we said it would take 10 years, but YouTube is speeding up the project,” Gemma told Marine Industry News.

In addition to participating in D-Day, in March 1945 the boat helped capture a German micro-submarine. The Robins, who were then in the business of converting campers, called the purchase itself “a decision of the heart, not the mind,” according to Naval History.

From a Rotten Hull to a Trip to Normandy

Over the course of five years, the couple from Wrexham, Wales, replaced the rotten planks of the hull, and this year they tackled major exterior work: installing a new deck, roof, and transom. The boat is moored on the muddy bank of the River Dee near Heswall. Thanks to support on Patreon and advertising revenue, the Robinsons have gradually phased out their camper van business and are now working on the boat full-time, according to Leader Live.

The couple admits they were never particularly interested in history, but working on the boat has made them reflect on the value of heritage.

“Without people saving these historic boats, they’ll be gone. A total of 464 were built, and there are only about five left in the world—no, actually four. One was just scrapped in New Zealand. If it were a World War II-era airplane, it would be in a museum, wouldn’t it?” emphasizes Gemma.

The couple has no intention of turning the boat into a museum exhibit: Simon wants to set sail in it and travel the world. In 2029, to mark the 85th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Robinsons plan to follow the same route the vessel took to Gold Beach in June 1944.