The actress opted out of eyeliner in favor of bright red lipstick, which, according to psychologists, instantly changes how others perceive her.

Actress Tilda Swinton appeared at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival on November 21, 2026, wearing no eye makeup at all, focusing instead on her mirror-shiny red lips. For the look, she chose a black Chanel dress from the Spring–Summer 2027 collection with pleated detailing. This makeup choice, despite breaking the unwritten rules of the red carpet, has a psychological and scientific explanation, according to Vogue CZ.

This year, Chanel Fragrance & Beauty became the festival’s official beauty partner for the first time. The brand’s makeup artists are working at the legendary La Mamounia hotel, where they are creating dozens of dramatic looks. Swinton, on the other hand, opted out of mascara and smoky eyes with black eyeliner—looks that, according to the publication, seem like a natural choice for a Moroccan event.

The actress’s team focused on radiant skin and flawlessly contoured lips. The makeup artists started with a face and eye cream from the Sublimage line, then applied the Sublimage L'Essence de Teint illuminating foundation serum and the Les Beiges Serum Concealer. The star product of the look was the Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue two-phase liquid lipstick in the rich red shade No. 47 Daring Red, which costs 1,350 crowns in the Czech Republic.

A Rejuvenating Contrast

The secret to this look lies in what is known as “facial contrast”—that is, the difference in brightness and color between the eyes, lips, eyebrows, and the skin surrounding them. A 2013 study by Aurélie Porsheron, Emmanuel Moze, and Richard Russell, based on photos of 289 French women aged 20 to 69, showed that this contrast decreases with age. When this contrast was artificially enhanced, participants in the experiment rated the faces as younger, and when it was reduced, they rated them as older. Two of the study’s authors are researchers at CE.R.I.E.S., Chanel’s research center dedicated to studying healthy skin, according to a publication in PLOS ONE.

Further studies cited by Vogue CZ have shown that a full face of makeup visually “takes off” an average of one and a half years from women over fifty, while lipstick alone—without eye makeup—does not produce this effect. In other words, Swinton’s look is designed not to make her look younger, but to achieve a different effect.

Red as a Tool for Attention

According to the publication, bright red lips prolong eye contact with the person you’re talking to. In addition, the phenomenon of “enclothed cognition” comes into play here: a woman wearing such lipstick immediately gives the impression of a strong personality who has everything under control.

Other studies also confirm the impact of red lipstick on the woman wearing it. A Harvard study states that lipstick helps women feel more empowered at work. In a study by the University of Southern Brittany, waitresses wearing red lipstick received 50% more tips than those who chose other shades, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Psychologist and author of *A Beautiful Mess*, Marnie Lishman, believes that fans of bright lipstick are on the right track. “The color red is associated with passion, energy, and confidence, and sometimes the act itself—wearing this color, whether it’s lipstick or even an item of clothing—can make a woman feel all of that,” Lishman emphasizes.