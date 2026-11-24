On the Karelian Isthmus, a base for 11,000 troops is being expanded in preparation for training personnel on an industrial scale.

Russia is extensively rebuilding and expanding its military base in Kamyanka on the Karelian Isthmus, just 60 km as the crow flies from the border with Finland. Satellite images from Planet Labs show construction sites in three areas of the garrison in 2026, which is being prepared to accommodate up to 11,000 troops, according to Defense Romania.

Since the late 1990s, a motorized rifle brigade of approximately 4,400 troops has been stationed in Kamianka. It is currently being transformed into the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, equipped with T-80-series tanks, with a planned strength of 11,000 personnel. In fact, the division is still being formed and has not yet reached its planned strength.

The expansion of the base is part of the Kremlin’s plan to build up forces on NATO’s northeastern flank following Finland and Sweden’s accession to the Alliance. To this end, Russia reestablished the Leningrad Military District in 2024.

What the satellite images show

The most active construction work is taking place in the southern part of the garrison: there, two mess halls, two barracks, and more than a dozen hangars for storing and maintaining equipment have been demolished, and new structures are being erected in their place. Neither Russian nor Western media had previously reported on this construction site, notes the Finnish broadcaster Yle, which released the images.

Military expert Marko Eklund, a former employee of Finnish military intelligence, speculates that some of the demolished buildings may have been vacant for a long time. The second site is located west of the highway to Vyborg, though there are not many new structures there yet. The third is a modern combat training center with earthen firing ranges.

Kamianka is the main garrison of the new division, so the number of soldiers who will be trained there will only increase.

“When you have thousands of men, firearms training has to be like an industrial assembly line. You need a functional, modern infrastructure,” Eklund is convinced.

A Camp for the Front Lines and Housing for Families

The garrison is already functioning as a training center for troops preparing for the war against Ukraine, and units of the 69th Division are fighting, in particular, in the Kharkiv region. A tent city for trainees still stands on the base grounds. A wooden Orthodox chapel is also being completed there; according to the Vyborg Diocese, it will house memorial plaques bearing the names of Russian soldiers who died in Ukraine.

At the same time, housing is being renovated: last fall, Gazprom connected 22 apartment buildings in the base’s residential area—that is, about 1,600 apartments—to the gas pipeline. In total, about 8,000 people—military personnel and their family members—live in the garrison and its residential area.

Corruption is hindering the implementation of these plans: even according to estimates by Russian officials, about one-fifth of the funds allocated for military projects goes missing. In late October, the commander of the Leningrad Naval Base and a financial officer from the Ministry of Defense were detained on suspicion of bribery.