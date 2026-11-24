A son was born to the famous director and his wife, Daniela Pick. This is the third child for the celebrity family, which now has two boys and a girl.

American director Quentin Tarantino has become a father for the third time: the 63-year-old filmmaker and his 43-year-old wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick Tarantino, have welcomed a son, People reports exclusively.

The newborn’s name and the date of birth have not been disclosed. A representative for the director released an official statement on behalf of the couple.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child—a boy,” the statement reads.

The couple already has two children: 6-year-old Leo, who was born in February 2020, and 4-year-old Adriana, who was born in July 2022. Tarantino met Daniella in Israel in 2009 while presenting one of his projects there. They later broke up but got back together around 2016. They got engaged in the summer of 2017, and in November 2018, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

Movies Can Wait

Fatherhood has had a noticeable impact on the director’s work plans in recent years. At the Sundance Film Festival in early 2025, Tarantino said he’s in no rush to return to filmmaking and divides his time between two countries: in the U.S., he writes, and in Israel, he focuses primarily on being a dad, according to Variety.

At the time, the director explained why he was postponing his next major project. “The idea of going on a journey when they’re still too young to understand it doesn’t appeal to me. I guess I don’t want to take on any film that I’ll eventually shoot until my son is at least six. That way, he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there with me, and it’ll be a memory he’ll have for the rest of his life,” Tarantino said.

That said, the director isn’t sitting idle. He admitted that he’s currently focused on theater, which he considers “the last frontier,” unlike modern cinema, which, in his words, stays in theaters for only a few weeks before immediately landing on streaming services.

“If you’re wondering what I’m working on right now—I’m writing a play, and that will probably be the next thing I do. If it flops, I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But what if it’s a huge success? It could be my last movie,” the director said.