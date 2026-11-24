Astronomers have detected gravitational anomalies that point to the existence of an object called PX2, which could explain the strange orbits of distant icy bodies beyond Neptune.

Astronomers have suggested that a yet-to-be-discovered Earth-like planet, designated PX2 (Planet X2), may exist on the outskirts of the Solar System. Its gravity could explain the unusual orbits of icy bodies beyond Neptune. Computer simulations support this hypothesis, though no one has yet observed the object directly, according to WP Tech.

The study by Patrick Sofia Likavka, Pedro Bernardinelli, and Jonathan Horner was published in the journal *Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society*. The researchers simulated 4.5 billion years of evolution in the outer Solar System. The observation is best consistent with a planet about twice the mass of Earth, orbiting at a distance of 350–500 astronomical units from the Sun, with a perihelion of about 200 AU and an orbital inclination of 1–15°. This model reproduces populations of “isolated” and highly inclined trans-Neptunian objects, as well as the orbits of extreme bodies such as Sedna and 2012 VP113, which are unaffected by Neptune, the authors note in MNRAS.

An alternative scenario, in which these orbits were formed by primordial protoplanets ranging in size from Mars to Earth, did not hold up: such bodies were ejected from the system within a few million or tens of millions of years. At the same time, the researchers acknowledge that the distribution of the semi-major axes of the orbits in their model still needs refinement. They propose testing their predictions using data from the Vera Rubin Observatory’s LSST survey.

A Rival to the “Ninth Planet”

The PX2 hypothesis is not the first of its kind. In 2016, astronomers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown announced evidence for the existence of a “Ninth Planet” with a mass of 5–10 Earth masses, which would orbit 20–30 times farther from the Sun than Neptune. It has not yet been detected, and debate continues within the scientific community: some researchers believe that the unusual orbits of Kuiper Belt objects can be explained by random distribution, NASA notes.

The Observatory That Will Settle the Matter

Astronomers are pinning their hopes on the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, which photographs nearly the entire southern sky every night using the world’s largest digital camera. Scott Sheppard of Carnegie Science estimated the chances of finding the “Ninth Planet,” if it exists, at 70–80%.

“Vera Rubin is our best chance to find it, likely within the next few years. It will turn over more stones than anyone has ever turned over before,” Sheppard said, as quoted by NPR.

Even if the planet cannot be observed directly, new data on distant small bodies should clarify whether the patterns in their orbits are genuine. Brown, who is “extremely confident” in its existence, cuts to the chase.

“I think Vera Rubin will definitely do one thing—she’ll tell us whether we’re crazy or not,” Brown notes.