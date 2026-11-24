At a depth of 1.5 kilometers, scientists are building the DUNE detector, which will study neutrinos and unravel the mystery of how matter came into being after the Big Bang.

At a depth of nearly 1.5 kilometers beneath South Dakota, construction is underway on the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), which aims to determine why the universe exists at all. About 1,800 researchers from around the world are participating in the project. They will study neutrinos, the most abundant and, at the same time, most mysterious particles in the universe, according to Večernji list.

A neutrino beam will be launched from the Fermilab laboratory near Chicago to the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF). The particles will travel 1,300 kilometers through the Earth’s crust without passing through any tunnels. At the start, they will be detected by the Near Detector, and at the finish—by the Far Detector. The Far Detector consists of cryostats containing approximately 17,000 metric tons of liquid argon cooled to −185 °C. A thick layer of rock above the laboratory shields the sensitive measurements from cosmic and background radiation.

Physicists will monitor neutrino oscillations—that is, how these particles change their type as they travel. By comparing the behavior of neutrinos and antineutrinos, scientists hope to explain why, after the Big Bang, matter and antimatter did not completely annihilate each other. It is precisely this slight excess of matter that made the formation of stars, planets, and life possible.

The underground facilities are scheduled to be completed by 2029, and the detectors by 2030. The first neutrino beam to South Dakota is scheduled to be launched in 2031, following the upgrade of the PIP-II accelerator at Fermilab.

Cryostats longer than a Boeing 747

Currently, teams from Fermilab, CERN, and SURF are assembling the outer structures of two cryostats. To do this, they have lowered 2,600 red steel beams underground, one by one. CERN has supplied over 6,200 metric tons of steel for the project and is overseeing the design and installation of the cryostats. This marks the first time the organization has played such a significant role in an experiment outside of Europe. Each cryostat is 66 meters long, 19 meters wide, and 18 meters high, according to CERN.

For the American laboratory hosting the collaboration, this project is of the utmost importance. Its director, Norbert Goltkamp, is convinced that the results could extend far beyond the realm of fundamental physics.

“DUNE is Fermilab’s top priority. The entire organization is thrilled that this work is getting underway. Once DUNE is operational, it will help us expand our fundamental understanding of the universe and, perhaps, open the door to new technological breakthroughs,” Goltkamp said.

The Race with Japan

A rival team led by Japanese scientists is seeking the answer to the same question. They are building the Hyper-K detector and are several years ahead of the American project, according to the BBC.

“We’re starting earlier and have a larger detector, so we should achieve greater sensitivity faster than DUNE,” emphasizes Mark Scott of Imperial College London, who works on Hyper-K.

Linda Cremonesi of Queen Mary University of London, a member of the DUNE team, cautions that winning this race will not yet provide the full picture. “There is an element of competition, but Hyper-K does not yet have all the components needed to understand whether neutrinos and antineutrinos behave differently,” she noted.