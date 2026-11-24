In the first month after her gastric bypass surgery, the Ukrainian rapper lost 14 kilograms.

Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona lost 14 kilograms in the first month after her bariatric stomach-reduction surgery. Before the procedure, she weighed about 132 kg, and now she weighs 118 kg, according to KP.

The artist shared her initial results on Instagram. She noted that she is particularly interested in observing the transformations taking place at every level of her life following the surgery.

Why the singer chose surgery

Alyona Alyona spoke about her decision to undergo surgery in late October in a video recorded from her hospital room. She admitted that she had refused such a procedure for many years, even though doctors had repeatedly advised her to consider it. One of the decisive factors was the experience of a friend who weighed 140 kg, lost 70 kg after the surgery, and has maintained her weight loss for several years now, according to Fakty.

The rapper noted that for years she had openly spoken about her attempts to lose weight: she exercised, tried various methods, and used injectable medications. However, none of these methods produced results she wanted to maintain. In interviews, the singer has repeatedly mentioned her goal of reaching 80 kg, but eventually came to the conclusion that conventional methods would not allow her to achieve it without making radical compromises.

“I realized that in order to lose all the weight, I would have to completely give up my career and my work and devote my entire life to losing weight,” Alyona Alyona emphasized.

The artist understands that her choice may elicit mixed reactions from her followers. However, she has no intention of backing down because of potential criticism, as she aims to continue working and growing.

“I’m choosing this path. And people will judge me anyway—whether they like me or not. This is my path, and I’m following it. I’m used to the fact that I’m not perfect and not everyone likes me,” the singer said.

The rapper promised to continue sharing updates with her followers about her well-being and her recovery following the surgery.