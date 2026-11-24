Members of Congress are demanding to know who ordered the restrictions on the military network and are threatening Elon Musk with a review of multibillion-dollar government contracts.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are threatening to cut off government funding for SpaceX systems if the Trump administration and Elon Musk do not reveal who ordered the throttling of Starshield satellite communications in Ukraine. Jim Himes, the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent a classified letter to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, according to 444, citing CNN.

Himes, who will take the helm of the committee in January, is demanding an explanation as to why Starshield—the military version of Starlink—has slowed down in Ukraine in recent months. The congressman’s position is based on the principle of government control over technologies developed with taxpayer funds.

“The (Intelligence) Committee cannot approve funding for the development of government systems that the government does not fully control,” the letter states.

Himes sent a separate letter to Musk. He asks for an explanation of the changes in Starshield’s operations in October, clarification on whether SpaceX made this decision independently or at the direction of a U.S. official, and proposes a face-to-face meeting. The company holds government contracts worth billions of dollars. This gives lawmakers leverage, but restricting funding could jeopardize systems on which the U.S. defense itself depends.

On November 13, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military had been unable to access Starshield for several days. Musk insists that the system is owned and operated by the U.S. government, so any restrictions are imposed by the military, and the final decision rests with the president. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal claims that it was Musk himself who ordered the restriction of Ukraine’s access.

Shahed drones have become out of reach near the front lines

In Kyiv, the disruptions are considered widespread. According to Denys Senik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the U.S., daily tests in various areas have yielded the same result for the fifth day in a row. In particular, Bars units operating via Starshield have lost the ability to shoot down Shahed drones near the front lines.

“As of today, I can confirm that the restrictions are in effect. These are not isolated incidents; they are widespread. Because of this, we can only intercept Russian jet-powered UAVs after they enter territory controlled by Ukraine,” Senik told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

SpaceX denies having imposed any restrictions and cites technical issues. Zelenskyy rejects this explanation. According to him, terminals in the occupied territories do not function at speeds exceeding approximately 161 km/h, and this has a political dimension as well.

“If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially acknowledging that the temporarily occupied territories do not belong to us,” the president emphasized.

Democrats Jean Shaheen and Chris Coons demanded that Musk preserve all documents and correspondence regarding the restrictions from September 1 to November 30.

Americans Were Also at Risk

Earlier, a group of senators from both parties, led by Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis, appealed to the Pentagon’s inspector general to investigate the October disruptions. They want to determine whether U.S. officials were aware of the restrictions and whether they approved them. Separately, the senators highlight how the disruptions affected the safety of U.S. personnel in Ukraine.

“We are particularly concerned about instances where U.S. diplomats, military personnel, and security service employees were unable to reach designated bunkers during Russian airstrikes amid reports of disruptions in intelligence sharing and early warning systems,” the senators wrote.